Fantasy football: Torrey Smith could fly high on 'TNF'

Published: Sep 26, 2012 at 01:36 PM

The next edition of "Thursday Night Football" brings us the Browns and the Ravens, aka the New Browns versus the Old Browns. However you describe it, it's a good old-fashioned, knock-down, drag-out AFC North rivalry. But is it a fantasy gold mine? Let's break it down.

Analysis: There isn't much about this matchup that portends big days for anyone on the Browns offense. Expect pedestrian days, at best, from Brandon Weeden, Trent Richardson and the rest of Cleveland's attack. Torrey Smith could have another solid game and could once again find the end zone against a defense that has been porous against fantasy wideouts. The Ravens defense should force a couple of turnovers as well.

Follow Marcas Grant on Twitter @MarcasG

