Fantasy Football top picks from Round 1 of the NFL Draft

*Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins: Miami has spent the offseason loading up on deep threats for their quarterback, first adding Will Fuller in free agency then selecting Waddle with the sixth overall pick. Initially, it concerned me since Tua Tagovailoa didn't seem eager to throw downfield much last season. But after watching some of his old games at Alabama, my fears were somewhat alleviated. The next question is who becomes the odd man out in the wide receiver corps. At first blush, Preston Williams would seem to be the man getting the shortest end of the stick. Nonetheless, it would be wise not to draft Waddle as anything more than a fourth receiver early in his career.

*DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles: The Eagles have been in desperate need of a wide receiver and they got arguably the best route-running technician in this class. Considering the rest of the depth chart at the position, Smith could immediately turn into Philly's WR1. If Jalen Reagor takes a step forward in Year Two, it helps everyone on the offense. But at the very least, Smith projects to have WR3 upside from the get-go.

*Justin Fields, QB, Bears: What will you most remember about the Andy Dalton era in Chicago? After a bit of a slide down the draft board, Fields lands in Chicago, exciting just about everyone outside of Green Bay, Minneapolis, and Detroit. The early chatter is that Dalton will be the starter while Fields learns the ropes but I'm not buying that. Fields is a sure-fire first round rookie dynasty pick and should have some late-round appeal in redraft leagues. The best part of this? Allen Robinson gets the quality quarterback so many of us have wished for him to have.

*Mac Jones, QB, Patriots: Speaking of quarterback slides… After the Niners passed on Jones at No. 3, it became a question of where the Alabama signal-caller would go. Thankfully for Jones, Nick Saban's good friend Bill Belichick snagged him at 15. This could set up an interesting competition in the short term with Cam Newton, though all signs point to Jones being the Patriots' long-term future under center. Even with New England's offseason upgrades at wide receiver, it's not enough to believe Jones can have a ton of fantasy relevance in his rookie season.

*Kadarius Toney, WR, Giants: I found this move to be a head-scratcher. Big Blue added Kenny Golladay and John Ross this offseason to go along with Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram. Taken individually, none of those players really blows you away. But in combination, it feels like a lot of players for not enough targets. The biggest takeaway is that Daniel Jones can no longer use lack of weapons as an excuse – though a shaky pass-blocking line won't do him any favors. Toney has big play ability, but this feels like a bad fit and one that won't excite fantasy managers.

*Najee Harris, RB, Steelers: It took until pick No. 24, but we finally got a running back! Nearly everyone predicted Harris going to Pittsburgh and for good reason. The Steelers needed a back who could be a workhorse and they appear to have found that guy in Harris. There is cause for concern about a poor offensive line, but Harris should do yeoman's work in the backfield with no real threats for touches. The early buzz might push Harris to the end of the first round, though I expect he'll settle somewhere in the mid-second round by the time we get to August. For dynasty rookie drafts, he'll be in the mix among the top 3-5 picks regardless of format.

*Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars: After waiting all night for a running back to be drafted, we had them go with back-to-back picks. It's anyone's guess how this backfield will break down, however, few are buying head coach Urban Meyer’s expectation. One thing is certain – James Robinson isn't likely to see the type of workload that made him a fantasy darling in 2020 and helped him finish in the top 10 among running backs. Etienne's pass-catching upside makes him my early favorite to be Jacksonville's top-scoring rusher in 2021. Yet until we get a better sense of how many snaps he'll play, it will be hard to determine his overall ceiling.

*Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens: Baltimore wanted to get some help for Lamar Jackson, and they did in the form of Bateman. Due to a pair of COVID opt-outs, he didn't play much in 2020 but was a stud in 2019 for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Hopefully he can be the big outside target that Marquise Brown isn't. It would be wise to temper your production expectations since the Ravens aren't likely to become a pass-happy offense any time soon. Still, Bateman could be a nice depth piece on fantasy rosters if he pans out.