Fantasy Football top picks from Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Terrace Marshall, Jr., WR, Panthers:I'm a fan of this pairing. The second round has recently been a gold mine for productive receivers with Tee Higgins, Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, and DK Metcalf being a few of the names that have been selected there. Marshall could be the next. He's a bigger body player who wins contested catches. If he can move to the slot, that allows Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore to cook on the outside. It also means that Sam Darnold no longer has the excuse of not having enough weapons.

Kyle Trask, QB, Buccaneers:Yes, the Bucs have a quarterback. And there is a laundry list of guys who've seen their careers fade away while waiting for Tom Brady to step aside. Who knows if Trask's name will be next on that list but he will have plenty of chances to sit and learn from Brady. Outside of the end of dynasty rookie drafts, there's no reason to consider him in 2020.

Round 3

Davis Mills, QB, Texans:The Texans spending their first pick in this draft on Mills further cements the idea that Deshaun Watson is gone. Mills is a project and with Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley on the roster, there's no reason for Houston to rush Mills onto the field.

Kellen Mond, QB, Vikings:Mond's fantasy future isn't likely to take shape for a couple of years with Kirk Cousins still under contract.

Josh Palmer, WR, Chargers:Palmer is a nice addition to the Chargers WR room and could push to be the team's WR3.

Hunter Long, TE, Dolphins:The Dolphins appear to be stockpiling tight ends. None seem likely to cut into Mike Gesicki's work, though Adam Shaheen may want to pay attention.

Dyami Brown, WR, Football Team: Washington adds Brown to the erstwhile track team its assembling in its WR room. Unless they start running more four-receiver sets, snaps could be inconsistent for the rookie.

Tommy Tremble, TE, Panthers:Tremble is the best blocking tight end in this class, which works out fine since Joe Brady isn't known for emphasizing the position. His fantasy production will be sporadic, at best.

Amari Rodgers, WR, Packers:All "A. Rodgers" jokes aside, this could be a good landing spot – if that other A. Rodgers decides to play in Green Bay this season. If not, none of this really matters.

Trey Sermon, RB, 49ers: Yes, the running back room is crowded but Sermon is the only one with a contract beyond 2022. Plus, Shanahan's track record with running backs means he'll be a tantalizing late round option.

Nico Collins, WR, Texans:It felt like Nico Collins' lot in life was to be a big-bodied red zone target. With the relative lack of height in the Texans receiver room, Collins may have found his calling. If only we had faith in Houston's quarterback situation.

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Browns: Schwartz is fast. Very fast. He might not get a lot of touches, but he can house it on any given play. Yep, he's a best ball guy.

Tre McKitty, TE, Chargers:The Donald Parham hive took a little hit with the McKitty pick but the rookie won't a fantasy factor in 2021.