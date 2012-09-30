Fantasy football: Tom Brady returns to top of POWs

The New Orleans Saints might be 0-4, but it's hard to pin much of it on Drew Brees. The veteran gunslinger had his best game of the season, throwing for 446 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers. It marked the second-highest single-game yardage total of Brees' career and was also his first regular-season game without an interception since Week 15 of last season. Next week, Brees faces off with the San Diego Chargers, who have been a middle-of-the-road team against fantasy quarterbacks -- though they did intercept Matt Cassel three times on Sunday.