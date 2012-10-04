Fantasy football: The Shame Report for Week 4

Mark Sanchez, QB, New York Jets:

Not only has he not come anywhere close to elevating his play from the subpar level on which he's operated over the previous three seasons, he's been so apocalyptically awful, he's about to lose his job to Tim Tebow. (On Sunday, Sanchez scored 0.12 points to Tebow's .36, which he got on just one throw.) Great - now the remainder of the NFL season will be overshadowed by up-the-second Tebow updates. Thanks, "Sanchise".