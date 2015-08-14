Fantasy football takeways: Preseason Week 1

» Melvin Gordon didn't have the type of start he wanted to his NFL career. The first-round pick looked very hesitant, chopping his feet before hitting the hole. He finished with six carries for 11 yards. We've been worried that Danny Woodhead is going to seriously lower Gordon's fantasy ceiling, and that appears to be the case. With Gordon ineffective on the first drive, Woodhead came in and gashed the Cowboys defense for a touchdown run. Gordon has not received good marks in pass protection, either, which means Woodhead will get the vast majority of third down work. It's only Week 1 of the preseason, but owners will want to watch closely before investing highly in Gordon.