Fantasy football strategies: Don't fall off the draft cliff

Published: Jun 01, 2012 at 09:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Dave_Dameshek_1400x1000
Dave Dameshek

NFL.com Analyst

Know where the fantasy cliff is -- and don't go over the edge.

Look at each position you need to fill, then determine where there's a significant dropoff from one player to the next. For instance, I rank the top 12 QBs as follows:

Aaron Rodgers
Tom Brady
Drew Brees
Cam Newton
Matthew Stafford
Tony Romo

Eli Manning
Michael Vick
Ben Roethlisberger

Philip Rivers
Josh Freeman
Matt Ryan

For me, the difference between Rodgers and Romo is slighter than the dropoff from Romo to Eli Manning. In other words, there's a "fantasy cliff" I'll watch as names start coming off the board. If I can't get a top-tier QB, I'll be certain to grab one of the second-tier guys. On the surface, it seems like there are at least fifteen viable options at the position… but look more closely: last year, Brees (at No. 1) by roughly 130 points (a 10 points per game difference). That's a huge dropoff -- so make sure you're on the right side of that cliff.

