Fantasy football: Steve Smith a top Week 14 target

The trio sitting with 11 targets each are all headed in different directions: Larry Fitzgerald is beyond useless in fantasy right now. No, it's not his fault but you don't play the Cardinals offensive line or quarterbacks. So you can't put him out there this week at all. I don't know if you can the rest of the season. Danario Alexander has become a very good flex option in taking over the number one wide receiver slot in San Diego. Yes, Malcom Floyd had a touchdown Sunday but it was his only catch. Michael Crabtree has become someone you can realistically expect close to double digits every week. The change to Colin Kaepernick has done wonders for him, and while he's not a lock-down I-must-play-him flex, he's in your conversation for the spot.