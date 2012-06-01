Fantasy football sleepers: Peyton Manning boosts receivers

Toby Gerhart, RB, Vikings: Of all the running backs in fantasy, the fantasy pendulum might swing the farthest for Toby Gerhart. Some owners will jump as early as the late fourth in a 12-team league, thinking he'll be the lead back early (with Adrian's Peterson recovering from knee surgery.) Others will just assume Peterson will be okay for the opener, with Gerhart falling to the later rounds. First of all, Peterson's injury came late, so he's far from recovered. Even if he somehow does make it all the way back for Week 1, you think Vikings brass is going to feed him the ball 25-30 times a game early in the year? No way. Keep an eye on Gerhart.