Fantasy football sleepers: Peyton Hillis a great mid-round value

Toby Gerhart, RB, Vikings: I find it hard to believe Adrian Peterson will be back full-strength early in the 2012 season, regardless of what reports are. Gerhart was tremendous filling in for All Day, not just running it well but catching the ball out of the backfield. Peterson is definitely on the back nine of his NFL career, and Gerhart will still be in the mix when Peterson returns. I just don't think it's going to be that early, so snag Gerhart and get at least seven or eight weeks worth of terrific production, and then see what happens.