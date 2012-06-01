Fantasy football sleepers: Josh Freeman will rebound

Click the above tabs to see picks from our various analysts
Josh Freeman, QB, Buccaneers: Freeman was one of the more high-sought quarterbacks in 2011, but failed miserably, partly because the team eventually quit on Raheem Morris. Now we should see Freeman return to the production he had in 2010 with new receiver Vincent Jackson and he is somebody to target as a QB2.
Sam Bradford, QB, Rams: Bradford took a step back last season because of injuries, but he should still be one of the first backups taken in most fantasy drafts. The lack of a true No. 1 receiver is a concern, and to me is the one thing that keeps him from being a QB1.
Coby Fleener, TE, Colts: Fleener has the chance to be a Top 10 tight end in 2012. If you miss out on guys like Gronkowski, Graham, Hernandez and Witten, you should probably take a flyer on Fleener, who already has rapport with new Colts QB Andy Luck. Plus, these two guys can't officially practice with the Colts until the Stanford school year is over, so they will have even more time to learn the playbook together.
Andrew Luck, QB, Colts: He obviously didn't have the 40-time RG3 had, but if you look at Luck's measurable from the combine, you'll notice he compares pretty well with Cam Newton. Luck will be in a similar situation as Newton was last year, working with a veteran WR (Reggie Wayne) and not much else. But where I really like Luck is that he's going to use his athleticism to score rushing touchdowns this season.
Isaac Redman, RB, Steelers: The Steelers invested heavily in the offensive line in the draft when it drafted David DeCastro in the first-round, to signal the team is going to recommit to the run. But who is going to be the running back for the Steelers? If Rashard Mendenhall is not ready to go, look for Redman to be the first guy up.
Steven Ridley, RB, Patriots: The addition of Joey Addai could hurt Ridley's sleeper appeal, but don't be too concerned. Addai will likely be a third-down back, with Ridley left to carry the ball in the early downs. Of course, the Patriots don't throw the ball enough for Ridley to emerge as a No. 1 running back, but he could be valuable as a flex player.
Robert Meachem, WR, Chargers: The Chargers lost Vincent Jackson in free agency, but feel like they didn't lose much with Meachem. And the numbers back that up. Jackson had 21 touchdowns over the past three seasons, and Meachem had 20 in limited snaps. So statistically, there wasn't much drop off. And remember, Philip Rivers did just fine when Jackson was holding out in 2010, so don't expect a drop off.
Eddie Royal, WR, Chargers: One of the reasons I'm high on Royal is because the Chargers are so high on him. The Chargers watched tape on Royal twice a year while he was in Denver, so they obviously know what he can do and he's brought in because they see something other teams might have missed. For that reason alone, you should add Royal at the end of your drafts.
Davone Bess, WR, Dolphins: I'm going to put this under the category of somebody has to catch passes in Miami, why not Bess? He posted 76 and 79 receptions respectively in 2009 and 2010, and he could approach those numbers again this season. Bess just needs to get into the end zone more to really be a true sleeper.
Matt Prater, K, Broncos: Well, somebody is going to reach for Sebastian Janikowski and David Akers way too early. But when you get into the final rounds and you're looking for a kicker, Prater should be at the top of your list. He saved Tim Tebow last year and he is going to get plenty of opportunities with Peyton Manning at quarterback.