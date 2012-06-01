Fantasy football sleepers: Daniel Thomas could take over

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Steelers:Antonio Brown has been a pleasantly productive surprise for Ben Roethlisberger and fantasy fans alike over the last two seasons, but it was Sanders -- drafted out of SMU in the third round of the 2010 draft -- for whom the Steelers had higher expectations. Injuries have kept him down thus far, but look for the guy wearing Lynn Swann's No. 88 to take off this year.