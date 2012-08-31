Fantasy football: Round 6 is when the draft really starts

So think of it this way, instead of getting so pumped up to start off that you fall into the old sixth-round malaise, pace yourself. Michael Jordan, Mariano Rivera and Tom Brady are stars and have multiple championships because they know how to finish. So should you. Just set your top-six targets and go make a sandwich. When those early rounds are over, gear up and let everyone else fall into the funk when you're just getting started. Use the expert analysis in our draft kit to help you land those diamonds in the rough. From sleepers to breakouts, we've got you covered.