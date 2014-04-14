Fantasy football roster resets: AFC North

Le'Veon Bell was a nice option for the Steelers offense and in turn, a nice option for fantasy owners. Now the pressure will be on for Bell to take a step forward in his second season. The same will go for Antonio Brown, who performed admirably in his first season as a No. 1 receiver. This season, he'll hopefully get some help from Markus Wheaton, who looks to take over for Emmanuel Sanders. If not, Lance Moore and Darrius Heyward-Bey are waiting in the wings, though neither one will likely excite fantasy owners. The same can be said of Ben Roethlisberger, who was never a fantasy stud and is now on the downside of his career.