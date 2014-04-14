Fantasy football roster resets: AFC North

We are well into the free agent season and most of the big names have come off the board. That means teams are starting to round into shape. While we still have the NFL Draft in May, enough has happened that we can start to figure out what the league's offenses will look like in 2014. That's why we're going through to examine all 32 rosters to check on their respective fantasy values. For a more complete look, check out Around the League's Roster Reset.
Baltimore Ravens
Key re-signings:Jacoby Jones, Dennis Pitta
Key arrivals:Owen Daniels, Justin Forsett, Steve Smith
Key departures:Ed Dickson
Baltimore's offense left plenty of fantasy owners wanting last season. This year, the Ravens have retooled by adding Steve Smith to their receiving corps and plugging in former Texans head coach Gary Kubiak as the team's offensive coordinator. The latter move could do a lot to help revive a running game that struggled last season. That might be too little, too late for anyone who suffered with Ray Rice in 2013. But it could be encouraging for anyone interested in drafting the Ravens rusher as a No. 2 option in 2014.
Cincinnati Bengals
Key re-signings:Dane Sanzenbacher, Brandon Tate
Key arrivals:Jason Campbell
Key departures:Andrew Hawkins
Like the Ravens, the Bengals made a change at the offensive coordinator spot. Cincinnati elevated Hue Jackson from the position of running backs coach. And similar to Baltimore, this change should work out for the benefit of the Bengals running backs -- namely Giovani Bernard. The dual-threat back should see plenty of opportunity in Jackson's offense and should rate higher than backfield mate BenJarvus Green-Ellis on most fantasy draft boards. As for the passing game, the inconsistent Andy Dalton could once again vex fantasy owners, but A.J. Green ... he's still A.J. Green. No worries there.
Cleveland Browns
Key re-signings:Billy Cundiff
Key arrivals:Nate Burleson, Jim Dray, Andrew Hawkins, Ben Tate
Key departures:Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden
The quarterback depth chart as you see it won't be the quarterback depth chart when the season begins. The Browns will undoubtedly draft a signal-caller. It's just a question of which one. Whoever it is will likely need to lean heavily on his complementary pieces, especially star receiver Josh Gordon and newly signed running back Ben Tate. When it comes to risk and reward for fantasy owners, there are plenty of corresponding options throughout the Cleveland roster. Look for Gordon and Tate to be drafted within the first three rounds -- after that, there might not be too many Browns off the board for a little while.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Key re-signings: None
Key arrivals:LeGarrette Blount, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Lance Moore
Key departures:Jerricho Cotchery, Jonathan Dwyer, Emmanuel Sanders
Le'Veon Bell was a nice option for the Steelers offense and in turn, a nice option for fantasy owners. Now the pressure will be on for Bell to take a step forward in his second season. The same will go for Antonio Brown, who performed admirably in his first season as a No. 1 receiver. This season, he'll hopefully get some help from Markus Wheaton, who looks to take over for Emmanuel Sanders. If not, Lance Moore and Darrius Heyward-Bey are waiting in the wings, though neither one will likely excite fantasy owners. The same can be said of Ben Roethlisberger, who was never a fantasy stud and is now on the downside of his career.