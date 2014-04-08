Fantasy football roster reset: NFC West

We are well into the free agent season and most of the big names have come off the board. That means teams are starting to round into shape. While we still have the NFL Draft in May, enough has happened that we can start to figure out what the league's offenses will look like in 2014. That's why we're examining all 32 rosters to check on their respective fantasy values. For a more complete look, check out Around the League's Roster Reset.