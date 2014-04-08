Fantasy football roster reset: NFC West

We are well into the free agent season and most of the big names have come off the board. That means teams are starting to round into shape. While we still have the NFL Draft in May, enough has happened that we can start to figure out what the league's offenses will look like in 2014. That's why we're examining all 32 rosters to check on their respective fantasy values. For a more complete look, check out Around the League's Roster Reset.
Arizona Cardinals
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
Key re-signings:Jay Feely
Key arrivals:John Carlson, Jonathan Dwyer, Ted Ginn
Key departures:Rashard Mendenhall, Andre Roberts
Arizona's biggest change from one season to the next occurred in the backfield. The team loses Rashard Mendenhall to retirement, which opens the door for Andre Ellington to become the Cardinals workhorse. Look for Ellington to see plenty of touches. The passing game gets a speedy addition in Ted Ginn, although his struggles with drops won't make him a commodity. Still, Ginn will stretch defenses, which should work to the benefit of Fitzgerald and Floyd.
St. Louis Rams
There are so many questions surrounding the Rams offensively heading to 2014. Can Sam Bradford stay healthy? Can Zac Stacy duplicate his 2013 success? Will Brian Schottenheimer find a way to get Tavon Austin more involved? How many receivers can one team pack onto a roster? Apart from Stacy, who should rank as an RB2, there are very few players on this roster that wouldn't be considered prospects.
San Francisco 49ers
Darren McFadden is staying put, but plenty of free agents are on the move. Keep up with them in our Fantasy Tracker. More ...
Key re-signings:Anquan Boldin, Phil Dawson
Key arrivals:Blaine Gabbert
Key departures:Mario Manningham
San Francisco didn't make too many tweaks to its roster in the offseason, but that's not a bad thing considering the level of production the team saw from its stars. The biggest thing to watch this season will be the distribution of touches in the backfield. Frank Gore is another year older and coach Jim Harbaugh seems very interested in adding Marcus Lattimore to the mix. The prospect of having Michael Crabtree and Vernon Davis healthy for an entire season could do wonders for Colin Kaepernick.
Seattle Seahawks
Like their NFC West counterparts, the Seahawks didn't add a lot of pieces to their offense this offseason. Marshawn Lynch returns as the centerpiece of a run-heavy attack. Losing Golden Tate could put a crimp in the passing game -- especially if Percy Harvin continues to struggle with injuries. That would be a lot of pressure on Doug Baldwin ... and even more on Russell Wilson.