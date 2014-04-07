Fantasy football roster reset: AFC West

We are well into the free agent season and most of the big names have come off the board. That means teams are starting to round into shape. While we still have the NFL Draft in May, enough has happened that we can start to figure out what the league's offenses will look like in 2014. That's why we're examining all 32 rosters to check on their respective fantasy values. For a more complete look, check out Around the League's Roster Reset.
Denver Broncos
Key re-signings:Andre Caldwell
Key arrivals:Emmanuel Sanders
Key departures:Eric Decker, Knowshon Moreno
The Broncos offense might be as plug-and-play as they come in the National Football League. Much of that has to do with Peyton Manning. He is still the man from whom all fantasy goodness flows. Eric Decker headed east to join the Jets, but enter Emmanuel Sanders, who produced well in a far less precision offense in Pittsburgh last season. Knowshon Moreno is gone, but that should just open things up for Montee Ball to be a much bigger factor in Denver's attack.
Kansas City Chiefs
Last season, the Chiefs offense revolved around Jamaal Charles ... which was great for fantasy owners. This season, it looks like not much is going to change. Kansas City has been fairly quiet in free agency and did nothing to upgrade its skill positions. Apart from Charles, the rest of the fantasy relevant players leave a lot to be desired. There's certainly a chance that the Chiefs will make some moves in the draft, but for now there won't be a lot of Kansas City players being snatched up early in drafts.
Oakland Raiders
Key re-signings:Darren McFadden
Key arrivals:Matt Schaub, Maurice Jones-Drew
Key departures:Rashad Jennings
The Raiders started slowly in free agency and had more than a few people scratching their heads when they allowed Rashad Jennings to leave for the Giants while re-signing the oft-injured Darren McFadden. But the Silver and Black did make some upgrades by adding veterans in Matt Schaub, Maurice Jones-Drew and James Jones. Those three additions could do a lot to improve the Raiders on the field and in the standings, but it creates a mishmash that doesn't do a lot for fantasy owners. MJD and Run DMC will take opportunities for one another. Jones is a WR3 at best and while Schaub is an upgrade over Terrelle Pryor, he's not likely to come off draft boards until the later rounds.
San Diego Chargers
Key re-signings: None
Key arrivals:Donald Brown, Kellen Clemens
Key departures:Le'Ron McClain, Danario Alexander
Last season saw a renaissance for the Chargers offense. Philip Rivers returned to fantasy prominence, Keenan Allen had a breakout rookie season and Ryan Mathews showed his potential. That last part made it curious that the team went out and signed Donald Brown to a free agent deal. He'll have a tough time finding consistent work behind Mathews and Danny Woodhead. After Allen, the Chargers will need big improvement from Vincent Brown and a full recovery from Malcom Floyd to upgrade the receiving corps. Meanwhile, this could be the year Antonio Gates starts to get phased out in favor of Ladarius Green.