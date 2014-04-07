Fantasy football roster reset: AFC West

The Raiders started slowly in free agency and had more than a few people scratching their heads when they allowed Rashad Jennings to leave for the Giants while re-signing the oft-injured Darren McFadden. But the Silver and Black did make some upgrades by adding veterans in Matt Schaub, Maurice Jones-Drew and James Jones. Those three additions could do a lot to improve the Raiders on the field and in the standings, but it creates a mishmash that doesn't do a lot for fantasy owners. MJD and Run DMC will take opportunities for one another. Jones is a WR3 at best and while Schaub is an upgrade over Terrelle Pryor, he's not likely to come off draft boards until the later rounds.