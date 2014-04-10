Fantasy football roster reset: AFC East

We are well into the free agent season and most of the big names have come off the board. That means teams are starting to round into shape. While we still have the NFL Draft in May, enough has happened that we can start to figure out what the league's offenses will look like in 2014. That's why we're going through to examine all 32 rosters to check on their respective fantasy values. For a more complete look, check out Around the League's Roster Reset.
Buffalo Bills
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
Key re-signings:Dan Carpenter, Scott Chandler
Key arrivals:Anthony Dixon
Key departures:Tashard Choice
The Bills continued their effort to strengthen the passing game by swinging a trade for Mike Williams. That creates an interesting, if uneven, trio along with Stevie Johnson and Robert Woods. But this offense will still revolve around the running back duo of Spiller and Jackson. It's worth keeping an eye on EJ Manuel to see if he can make any progression between his first and second seasons. Staying healthy for a full season would be a nice start.
Miami Dolphins
Ryan Tannehill showed some marked improvement in his second season. Now the Dolphins quarterback hopes to take an even bigger leap forward in Year Three. Adding Knowshon Moreno to a running game that underperformed last season should help Tannehill with that growth, even if Moreno might have trouble matching his 2013 production. Charles Clay was a surprise fantasy producer last year, he won't go under the radar in 2014.
New England Patriots
Eric Decker has flown east to New York. Keep up with all of the big signings in our Fantasy Free Agent Tracker. More ...
Key re-signings:Julian Edelman, Michael Hoomanawanui
Key arrivals:Brandon LaFell
Key departures:LeGarrette Blount
Not a whole lot has changed with the Patriots offense this offseason. The team lost LeGarrette Blount to free agency, but most of the other pieces remain the same. That means you can expect more fantasy confusion in the backfield as Ridley, Vereen and Bolden all shuffle for touches. Fantasy owners might also find a logjam at the receiver position, although Julian Edelman seems to have locked down the title of Tom Brady's favorite target. At least the favorite target not named Rob Gronkowski. But with the tight end's recent injury history, he'll come with some caveats.
New York Jets
Key re-signings:Nick Folk
Key arrivals:Eric Decker, Jacoby Ford, Michael Vick
Key departures:Mark Sanchez
The Jets are taking great pains to overhaul their passing game, beginning with the signings of Michael Vick and Eric Decker. However there's no guarantee that Gang Green will be chock full of fantasy prospects. Vick's best days are behind him and Decker will suffer a decline simply from not having Peyton Manning throwing him the football. After that ... the song remains the same for any Jets on your fantasy draft board.