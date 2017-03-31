Fantasy Football Rookie Report: Running backs

Analysis: Williams might be one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft. His story is a strange one (including being kicked off a team for theft and briefly "retiring" as he dealt with personal grief), but once he returned to football in 2016 he left it all on the field, amassing over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games. Desptie a smaller frame, Williams fights through contact, keeps his leg churning, and possesses excellent balance to pick up yards after contact. He's also an impressive athlete with breakaway speed and quick feet that allow him to create on his own. His draft slotting could come down to how teams view his red flags, though, as he in addition to the concerns listed above he lost six fumbles on 289 attempts at Utah and struggles in the passing game. If he falls deeper into the draft and lands on a good team, Williams could have immediate fantasy value, even in redraft leagues.