Fantasy football: Robert Griffin III shouldn't be traded

M.F.: It's all part of the job. Luckily, I would say that about 95 percent of the people who follow me are great, awesome, intelligent and understand that no one can predict the future. I just give out the information for you to process. Then it's up to you to decide what to do with your lineup. I could be right 90 percent of the time by telling you to start the stars like Rodgers, Foster, Rice, Calvin Johnson, etc., while also advising you to sit Blaine Gabbert, Mike Tolbert and Armon Binns. But how does that help anyone? With that said, some people out there need to relax. This is fantasy football, not life or death. It's supposed to be fun. I've been in this business for a very long time, and I really love the fact that fantasy sports have become so popular. But some people (we like to call them "trolls") just go too far. I can't even post some of the feedback I received over the weekend because it was that vulgar, insulting and disrespectful.