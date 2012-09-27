Fantasy football: Robert Griffin III has proven value

4: How many times Bill Belichick will grab an official Sunday against Buffalo. Under. First of all, Belichick never would have done that if it was Ed Hochuli. He would have bounced off Hochuli's sinewy-strong frame. But the big takeaway so far this season is that New England is not the juggernaut we thought they'd be in 2012. Their offensive numbers are good, just not what we're used to. Tom Brady is still great, just not as great. Same for Rob Gronkowski, and Wes Welker. But you still have to play all of them because they give you enough over whoever you're going to replace them with.