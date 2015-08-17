Fantasy football reactions for AFC depth charts

Depth charts can be tricky this early before the season gets rolling. They can be a trove of misinformation and lead fantasy owners to chase a concept down a wormhole to nothingness. Chip Kelly once said, in regards to an early depth chart, "I don't care". He went on to say, that it was his understanding that the Eagles PR department put those together. It's true, often these early releases can be just that. With that in mind, let's go over all the AFC depth charts to examine what useful information we can glean, and what we can, within reason, ignore.