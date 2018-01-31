Fantasy football reaction to the Alex Smith trade

Mahomes is an unknown, but if he hits his theoretical ceiling, he could further unlock some of the talents on the Chiefs roster. We know who those players will be, as the Chiefs have been a funnel offense flowing through just three playmakers for most of Reid's tenure as the head coach. Kareem Hunt handed a 67.2 percent share of the team's total rush attempts, while Travis Kelce absorbed 43 percent of the allotted passing targets with Hunt finishing third in the pecking order with 63. Whether Mahomes proves to be an immediate upgrade over Smith is largely inconsequential for these players. Their roles will keep their projected fantasy draft value for 2018 completely locked-in.