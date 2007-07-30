Fantasy football rankings

- Peyton Manning, Indianapolis: 4,397 yards passing, 31 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 4 TDs rushing. With that pesky Super Bowl ring out of way, he can get back to piling up ridiculous fantasy stats.
- Carson Palmer, Cincinnati: 4,035 yards, 28 TDs, 13 INTs. Injury is no longer concern after he started every game last year. Plus, most skill position players are back without legal problems.
- Drew Brees, New Orleans: 4,418 yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs. Big surprise of 2006 tailed off at end of season, but he's healthy and has full year of experience in Sean Payton's offense.
- Tom Brady, New England: 3,529 yards, 24 TDs, 12 INTs. He only had three 300-yard games last year, but numbers should jump after Patriots bought receivers in bulk. Randy Moss and Donte' Stallworth could be huge weapons (or just sulky injured guys).
- Marc Bulger, St. Louis: 4,301 yards, 24 TDs, 8 INTs. Posted career highs in yards and TDs, plus finally played 16 games in his first year away from Mike Martz's blocker-free scheme. Got some good new receivers and a fat new contract, as well.
- Donovan McNabb, Philadelphia: 2,647 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 3 TDs rushing. Big numbers are probable, but so is injury. He's missed 13 games the past two years and has only played a full season once since 2001. So enjoy the stats, but keep the backup ready.
- Vince Young, Tennessee: 2,199 yards, 12 TDs, 13 INTs, 552 yards rushing, 7 TDs rushing. Rookie of Year single-handedly kept Titans in contention much longer than they should have been. Will be working solo again after Tennessee ditched all the other skill players.
- Tony Romo, Dallas: 2,903 yards, 19 TDs, 13 INTs. Only has 10 NFL starts, and new offensive coaches combined last year to coach Joey Harrington, Daunte Culpepper, Cleo Lemon and Rex Grossman. But he was a Pro Bowl pick and has solid receivers - and he won't hold on kicks anymore.
- Jon Kitna, Detroit: 4,208 yards, 21 TDs, 22 INTs, 2 TDs rushing. Beefed up line, Roy Williams-Calvin Johnson-Mike Furrey combo, Martz offense and cocky 10-win prediction make him hard to resist. (Just resist taking him too early.)
- Philip Rivers, San Diego: 3,388 yards, 22 TDs, 9 INTS. A year of experience and the arrival of QB guru Norv Turner could mean big jump in numbers. Or it could mean Rivers just hands off all day.
- J.P. Losman, Buffalo: 3,051 yards, 19 TDs, 14 INTS, 1 TD run. Longtime fantasy football punch line is suddenly legit. He had a few 300-yard games and a few three-TD games last season, and the Bills actually went out and bought themselves an offensive line.
- Matt Hasselbeck, Seattle: 2,442 yards, 18 TDs, 15 INTs. He missed four games to injury and missed plenty of open receivers when he did play. Should be back over 20 TDs, but even when healthy he's always just been above-average fantasy QB.
- Eli Manning, NY Giants: 3,244 yards, 24 TDs, 18 INTs. Is this the year he goes nuts? Or the year we finally accept the fact he's an erratic turnover machine and not another Peyton?
- Jay Cutler, Denver: 1,001 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs. Numbers should really take off now that Jake Plummer's no longer teaching him things. New RB Travis Henry also should relieve some pressure.
- Jake Delhomme, Carolina: 2,805 yards, 17 TDs, 11 INTs. Even with a new offensive coordinator and plenty of weapons, don't trust him as anything but a backup until he proves himself. (Oh, and sorry to anyone who drafted him based on my glowing reviews last year.)
- Alex Smith, San Francisco: 2,890 yards, 16 TDs, 16 INTS, 2 TDs rushing. TDs last year were up 15 from his disastrous one-score rookie season. New WRs will help, though team's on fifth offensive coordinator in five years.
- Matt Leinart, Arizona: 2,541 yards, 11 TDs, 12 INTs, 2 TDs rushing. Showed big signs of figuring out the NFL as a rookie, but not expected to throw as much in new run-heavy system.
- Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: 3,513 yards, 18 TDs, 23 INTs, 2 TDs rushing. Barring motorcycle crashes and surprise organ removal, he might even throw to guys on his own team.
- Rex Grossman, Chicago: 3,193 yards, 23 TDs, 20 INTs. Good Rex is so good, but Bad Rex is so very, very bad. Playing his first full season, he had 21 touchdowns and two interceptions in 10 games. In the other six, he had two TDs and 18 INTs.
- Matt Schaub, Houston: 208 yards, TD, 2 INTs. Maybe he's the next Brett Favre, also a little-used backup before Atlanta traded him. Or maybe he's the next Rob Johnson, who was traded away and then became a little-used backup.
- Jason Campbell, Washington: 1,297 yards, 10 TDS, 6 INTs, 112 yards rushing. Put together some decent stats in seven games, and having both Clinton Portis and Ladell Betts could open passing game.
- Brett Favre, Green Bay: 3,885 yards, 18 TD passes, 18 INTs, 1 TD rushing. The Packers celebrated Favre's return for one more season by ... doing nothing. Look for him again to throw exclusively to Donald Driver and whoever is covering him.
- Jeff Garcia, Tampa Bay: 1,309 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs. He's only good in the West Coast offense so could excel under West Coast master Jon Gruden. Then again, there's probably a reason why the 37-year-old's on his fifth team in five years.
- Chad Pennington, NY Jets: 3,352 yards, 17 TDs, 16 INTs. The good news is, he's really consistent. The bad news: He's consistently good for one TD a game. Handoff stats should go way up with Thomas Jones on board.
- Byron Leftwich, Jacksonville: 1,159 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTS, 2 TDs rushing. He's never played 16 games or surpassed 3,000 yards or 15 touchdowns. But he says he's perfectly healthy, and new offensive coordinator's known for high-scoring attacks.
- Joey Harrington, Atlanta: 2,236 yards, 12 TDs, 15 INTs. His agent is a genius, getting him signed to back up a non-playing starter for the second straight year. Looks like Michael Vick won't be back for a while, if ever.
- Josh McCown, Oakland: 0 yards, 0 TDs. Maybe worth late pick in case he does something before rookie JaMarcus Russell takes over. Raiders did patch up line that allowed NFL-worst 72 sacks last year.
- JaMarcus Russell, Oakland: Rookie. Worth late pick if you want to tuck him away for later.
- Steve McNair, Baltimore: 3,050 yards, 16 TDs, 12 INTs, 1 TD rushing. He didn't throw much before the Ravens landed a good RB, so look for lots more handoffs.
- Trent Green, Miami: 1,342 yards, 7 TDs, 9 INTs. He's 37 and was known last year mostly as the guy whose skull bounced off the turf. Averaged about 4,000 yards and 22 TDs the five previous seasons, though.
- Tarvaris Jackson, Minnesota: 475 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 1 TD rushing. Didn't show a lot while learning Minnesota's TD-free scheme. He's great if your league awards extra points for muscular QBs.
- David Carr, Carolina: 2,767 yards, 11 TDs, 12 INTs, 2 rushing TDs. Worth late gamble, in case Delhomme out-underachieves him.
- LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego: 1,815 yards and 28 TDs rushing (5.2 yards per carry), 508 yards and 3 TDs receiving, 2 TD passes. May never post such ridiculous numbers again, but anywhere remotely close could bring fantasy title.
- Steven Jackson, St. Louis: 1,528 yards and 13 TDs rushing (4.4 yards per carry), 806 yards and 3 TDs receiving. Turns out he's pretty good when he actually gets the ball. Averaged about 180 yards from scrimmage and scored eight times in final three games.
- Frank Gore, San Francisco: 1,695 yards and 8 TDs rushing (5.4 yards per carry), 485 yards and 1 TD receiving. He'll continue to be whole offense, maybe even more now that coordinator Norv Turner's gone.
- Willie Parker, Pittsburgh: 1,494 yards and 13 TDs rushing (4.4 yards per carry), 222 yards and 3 TDs receiving. Proved last year that he can handle heavy load and still break away for long run here and there. Should catch more passes, too.
- Joseph Addai, Indianapolis: 1,081 yards and 7 TDs rushing (4.8 yards per carry), 325 yards and 1 TD receiving. Is he really fifth-best back? As long as he's not sharing too much time, he could easily pile up numbers like the Edgerrin James of yesteryear.
- Larry Johnson, Kansas City: 1,789 yards and 17 TDs rushing (4.3 yards per carry), 410 yards and 2 TDs receiving. Ranking him this low seems obscene, unless you consider he may hold out, has a questionable offense and could break down from overuse.
- Shaun Alexander, Seattle: 896 yards and 7 TDs rushing (3.6 yards per carry), 48 yards receiving. He's a high-mileage 30-year-old coming off injury. If you think he can return to monster numbers of a few years ago, take him earlier.
- Brian Westbrook, Philadelphia: 1,217 yards and 7 TDs rushing (5.1 yards per carry), 699 yards and 4 TDs receiving. Durability, schmurability. Sure, the 5-foot-8 back never plays all 16 games, but he's put in at least 12 the past three years.
- Rudi Johnson, Cincinnati: 1,309 yards and 12 TDs rushing (3.8 yards per carry), 124 yards receiving. Yet another heavy workload was good for third straight 12-TD season in 2006, but he also had lowest average per carry of career.
- Travis Henry, Denver: 1,211 yards and 7 TDs rushing (4.5 yards per carry), 78 yards receiving. After vanishing for a few years, posted career-high yards per carry last season while proving he can still carry load. And for once everybody knows Denver's starter before September.
- Laurence Maroney, New England: 745 yards and 6 TDs rushing (4.3 yards per carry), 194 yards and 1 TD receiving. Made most of his touches last year, and now he won't share time. He did get nicked up, but this is guy who went for 1,400 yards and 10 TDs a year in college.
- Ronnie Brown, Miami: 1,008 yards and 5 TDs rushing (4.2 yards per carry), 276 yards receiving. Wasn't he supposed to go nuts with Ricky Williams out of the picture? He was pretty pedestrian, although defenses weren't exactly respecting Cleo Lemon and other Miami passers.
- Willis McGahee, Baltimore: 990 yards and 6 TDs rushing (3.8 yards per carry), 156 yards receiving. He's turned in his fair share of clunkers and has never caught a TD pass, but he's in system that actually got production from Jamal Lewis.
- Reggie Bush, New Orleans: 565 yards and 6 TDs rushing (3.6 yards per carry), 742 yards and 2 TDs receiving. Got off to shaky rookie year, but had TD or 100 yards in four of last five games. (Take him higher if your league awards points for receptions.)
- Clinton Portis, Washington: 523 yards and 7 TDs rushing (4.1 yards per carry), 170 yards receiving. Assorted injuries, plus emergence of Ladell Betts, have knocked him down a few notches.
- Cedric Benson, Chicago: 647 yards and 6 TDs rushing (4.1 yards per carry), 54 yards receiving. After two years marked by bench-warming and injury, he finally gets shot as featured back.
- Edgerrin James, Arizona: 1,159 yards and 6 TDs rushing (3.4 yards per carry), 217 yards receiving. A few nice games in December salvaged otherwise awful desert debut. Now has better line and run-first offense.
- Marshawn Lynch, Buffalo: Rookie. In addition to having original parts in his knees, Lynch is much better receiver than McGahee. Bills are even planning to block.
- Deuce McAllister, New Orleans: 1,057 yards and 10 TDs rushing (4.3 yards per carry), 198 yards receiving. Can he duplicate solid numbers while sharing time?
- Brandon Jacobs, NY Giants: 423 yards and 9 TDs rushing (4.4 yards per carry), 149 yards receiving. The 264-pound steamroller gets chance to do more than plow through for 1-yard TDs. Brutal running style could mean injury, so also draft Reuben Droughns.
- Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville: 941 yards and 13 TDs rushing (5.7 yards per carry), 436 yards and 2 TDs receiving, 1 kickoff return for TD. Really, is 5-foot-7 fireplug going to score 16 TDs again sharing time in crowded backfield? He may, but it's hard to spend high pick on part-timer.
- Carnell Williams, Tampa Bay: 798 yards and 1 TD rushing (3.5 yards per carry), 196 yards receiving. He was master of 40-yard game last year, but a decent QB should help him find space. Until then, he's just Carnell - the "Cadillac" nickname has been repossessed.
- Jamal Lewis, Cleveland: 1,132 yards and 9 TDs rushing (3.6 yards per carry), 115 yards receiving. Yards per carry have dropped dramatically since 2,000-yard season, but his patented tiptoe-then-fall move is actually an upgrade for Cleveland.
- Adrian Peterson, Minnesota: Rookie. Time-sharing arrangement with Chester Taylor may last until Peterson's first 80-yard run. Take him first if you want long-term value, though Taylor looks like better short-term pick.
- Ahman Green, Houston: 1,059 yards and 5 TDs rushing (4.0 yards per carry), 373 yards and 1 TD receiving. 30-year-old rebounded from injury and had decent year on lousy offense. Now he gets chance to be decent for different lousy offense.
- Tatum Bell, Detroit: 1,025 yards and 2 TDs rushing (4.4 yards per carry), 115 yards receiving. Most likely RB to excel in Martz's system, though backfield picture's muddled if Kevin Jones actually returns from foot injury.
- Jerious Norwood, Atlanta: 633 yards and 2 TDs rushing (6.4 yards per carry), 102 yards receiving. "Minor" back surgery for backfield partner Warrick Dunn, plus starting QB with history of not throwing so well, could spell more carries.
- Marion Barber, Dallas: 654 yards and 14 TDs rushing (4.8 yards per carry), 196 yards and 2 TDs receiving. He averaged 10 touches a game, but still managed a TD a game. Can you really expect that again?
- Chester Taylor, Minnesota: 1,216 yards and 6 TDs rushing (4.0 yards per carry) and 288 yards receiving. Eventually wore down while piling up career stats. Still could be effective in two-back system.
- Julius Jones, Dallas: 1,084 yards and 4 TDs rushing (4.1 yards per carry), 142 yards receiving. Role got smaller and TDs less frequent as last season wore on. Contract year won't help him get goal-line carries.
- Ladell Betts, Washington: 1,154 yards and 4 TDs rushing (4.7 yards per carry), 445 yards and 1 TD receiving. He's a must if you take Portis, but also worth late-round pick to steal him from whoever has Portis.
- DeShaun Foster, Carolina: 897 yards and 3 TDs rushing (4.0 yards per carry), 159 yards receiving. He's actually been fairly healthy past few years, he's an infrequent end zone visitor who shares a job.
- DeAngelo Williams, Carolina: 501 yards and 1 TD rushing (4.1 yards per carry), 313 yards and 1 TD receiving. He produces every time he gets touches, but role's uncertain until Foster gets hurt.
- Fred Taylor, Jacksonville: 1,146 yards and 5 TDs rushing (5.0 yards per carry), 242 yards and 1 TD receiving. Is there a less interesting 1,100-yard back out there? He's 31 and sharing time with all sorts of guys.
- LaMont Jordan, Oakland: 434 yards and 2 TDs rushing (3.8 yards per carry), 74 yards receiving. He's not much to get excited about, but he's the starter for at least four weeks thanks to Dominic Rhodes' suspension.
- Vernand Morency, Green Bay: 434 yards and 2 TDs rushing (4.5 yards per carry), 118 yards receiving. Not clear heading into camp how much of load he'll carry and how much will go to rookie Brandon Jackson.
- Chris Henry, Tennessee: Rookie. First of all, he's not the suspended guy named Chris Henry. And Chris Brown didn't change his name. Neither did Travis Henry. Chris Henry's a rookie who could start, or end up in a three-way time share.
- Brandon Jackson, Green Bay: Rookie. Second-round pick could get plenty of action. He didn't get many carries last year at Nebraska, but had four 100-yard games when he did.
- Reuben Droughns, NY Giants: 758 yards and 4 TDs rushing (3.4 yards per carry), 169 yards receiving. Free from Cleveland's blocking-optional scheme, Droughns should back up Jacobs in the always odd 500-pound backfield.
- Adrian Peterson, Chicago: 41 yards and 2 TDs rushing (4.7 yards per carry), 88 yards receiving. If Benson's a bust, he could be the best Adrian Peterson going this year.
- Mike Bell, Denver: 677 yards and 8 TDs rushing (4.3 yards per carry), 158 yards receiving. Remember this guy? He was the next big deal in Denver at least a couple times last year. Now he's just good insurance if you have Henry.
- Michael Turner, San Diego: 502 yards and 2 TDs rushing (6.3 yards per carry), 47 yards receiving. The 240-pound bruiser had a three-year career average of 6.0 yards a carry. A must if you also have Tomlinson.
- Warrick Dunn, Atlanta: 1,140 yards and 4 TDs rushing (4.0 yards per carry), 170 yards and 1 TD receiving. Back surgery right before camp is never good, especially for smallish 32-year-old running backs.
- Anthony Thomas, Buffalo: 378 yards and 2 TDs rushing (3.5 yards per carry). Could be steal if Lynch doesn't live up to expectations.
- Ron Dayne, Houston: 612 yards and 5 TDs rushing (4.1 yards per carry), 77 yards receiving. Could be worth late gamble considering short-yardage potential and Green's age and fragility.
- Sammy Morris, New England: 400 yards and 1 TD rushing (4.3 yards per carry), 162 yards receiving. Could be steal if Maroney gets hurt.
- LenDale White, Tennessee: 244 yards, 0 TDs (4.0 yards per carry). Other than hamstring injury, fattening up to about 260 pounds and missing team workout, it was great offseason.
- Priest Holmes, Kansas City. Trying to come back from serious injury, you sort of have to draft him based on big seasons a few years back. Unless it turns out the Chiefs are just bringing him in to scare Larry Johnson into camp.
- Dominic Rhodes, Oakland: 641 yards and 5 TDs rushing (3.4 yards per carry), 251 yards receiving. Starting season with four-game suspension, he could be the latest Super Bowl hero to flop in Oakland. (See Larry Brown, Desmond Howard.)
- Steve Smith, Carolina: 1,166 yards and 8 TDs receiving, 61 yards and 1 TD rushing. I'm not sold on his durability, and his QB tends to throw lots of passes at grass, but he did catch over 100 balls last time he was healthy.
- Marvin Harrison, Indianapolis: 1,366 yards, 12 TDs. He's old, but somehow defies nature and piles up at least 10 scores and 1,100 yards every year. Not sure why his stats should be much worse at 35 years old than they were at 34.
- Torry Holt, St. Louis: 1,188 yards, 10 TDs. It was kind of an off year for him and he still had 10 scores. Look for eighth-straight 1,100-yard season as Bulger gets more comfortable in Scott Linehan's offense.
- Chad Johnson, Cincinnati: 1,369 yards, 7 TDs. Vanished late in season, but you can't beat his consistency over past four years, averaging 92 catches, 1,360 yards and nine TDs. Chris Henry's suspension should help stats.
- Reggie Wayne, Indianapolis: 1,310 yards, 9 TDs. He may be technically the No. 2, but his numbers are like most No. 1 receivers. Receptions have gone up each of past three seasons.
- Terrell Owens, Dallas: 1,180 yards, 13 TDs. Somehow, when he wasn't busy providing an endless supply of talk radio blather, he managed to put up big stats last year. He's another guy whose age (34 in December) you have to ignore.
- Roy Williams, Detroit: 1,310 yards, 7 TDs. Should find plenty of open spaces if rookie Calvin Johnson is as freakish as he seems, though you wonder if he may also lose some catches.
- Javon Walker, Denver: 1,084 yards and 8 TDs receiving, 123 yards and 1 TD rushing. He didn't really click with Cutler in their five games together, but Cutler's no longer a panicked rookie.
- Lee Evans, Buffalo: 1,292 yards, 8 TDs. Wildly inconsistent at times, but he closed strong, with TDs in his final four games. Plus - and I can't believe I'm saying this - Losman could have big year.
- Marques Colston, New Orleans: 1,038 yards, 8 TDs. Had some injuries and hit rookie wall, but 6-foot-4 Colston was dominant. Question is whether he's injury prone. (He missed junior year at Hofstra with shoulder injury.)
- Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona: 946 yards, 6 TDs. He's ranked this low because team wants to run ball a lot more. He's ranked this high because the Cardinals often can't do what they want.
- Donald Driver, Green Bay: 1,295 yards, 8 TDs. His team is lousy, his QB is on last leg, and he's going to be focus of every defense. But how do you argue with three straight 1,200-yard seasons?
- Randy Moss, New England: 553 yards, 3 TDs. Forget the disaster in Oakland. He should be back to his high-flying, TD-machine ways. Unless he doesn't feel like it.
- Plaxico Burress, NY Giants: 988 yards, 10 TDs. He always makes most of those times when Eli Manning's passes are kind of catchable. But getting open may not be so easy in the post-Tiki offense.
- T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Cincinnati: 1,081 yards, 9 TDs. A reliable target when Johnson's covered, he caught seven or more passes in eight games.
- Andre Johnson, Houston: 1,147 yards, 5 TDs. Numbers should jump with addition of Schaub at QB because the Texans' record of personnel moves shows ... Oh, never mind. Still, Johnson produced with David Carr and no line, so things shouldn't get worse.
- Anquan Boldin, Arizona: 1,203 yards, 4 TDs. Averages about 95 catches and 1,300 yards in his three healthy seasons, but you'd like to see TDs now and then. (He had just one in last 10 games.)
- Hines Ward, Pittsburgh: 975 yards, 6 TDs. Offense should still feature plenty of running, but that never stopped him before. (It was all Roethlesberger's passes to defenders that slowed him last year.)
- Calvin Johnson, Detroit: Rookie. Last time there was big talk about a freakish 6-foot-4 rookie it was Randy Moss, who went for 1,300 yards and 17 TDs in his first year. Keep an eye on his contract status, though.
- Reggie Brown, Philadelphia: 816 yards and 8 TDs receiving, 24 yards and 1 TD rushing. He's main guy in Philadelphia with Stallworth gone.
- Darrell Jackson, San Francisco: 956 yards, 10 TDs. Has been beat up past few years, but could end up focus of 49ers' passing attack. Still, you wonder why team would trade 10-TD guy to divisional rival.
- Laveranues Coles, NY Jets: 1,098 yards, 6 TDs. Had decent year but vanished a lot, with seven games of 40 or fewer yards. Emergence of Jerricho Cotchery and arrival of Thomas Jones could hurt.
- Devery Henderson, New Orleans: 745 yards and 5 TDs receiving, 14 yards and 1 TD rushing. Burner doesn't catch many passes, but they all seem to go for 75 yards.
- Braylon Edwards, Cleveland: 884 yards, 6 TDs. Had decent numbers considering his team had no QB or line. Should benefit from all the third-and-7 situations Jamal Lewis creates.
- Mark Clayton, Baltimore: 939 yards, 5 TDs. Seems on verge of breakout year, but breakout would be much more inviting if team liked to throw.
- Vincent Jackson, San Diego: 453 yards, 6 TDs. 6-foot-5 WR should also see a lot more passes in Turner's system. Finished with three TDs in final two games.
- Joey Galloway, Tampa Bay: 1,057 yards, 7 TDs. Old as dirt (36 in November), but he has 17 TDs the past two seasons. Will make a fearsome geriatric duo with Garcia.
- Donte' Stallworth, New England: 725 yards, 5 TDs. Known as injury prone, but four games missed last year are only absences since 2003. Plus, Pats aren't going to sign a fragile free agent.
- Jerricho Cotchery, NY Jets: 961 yards, 6 TDs. Was huge in first year as starter, but more running could hurt value.
- Deion Branch, Seattle: 725 yards, 4 TDs, 30 yards rushing. Has never cracked 1,000 yards or had more than 5 TDs, but has had lots of work as Hasselbeck's primary target.
- Santana Moss, Washington: 790 yards and 6 TDs receiving, 82 yards rushing. Speedster vanished often last year, catching three or fewer passes in eight of 14 games he played.
- Bernard Berrian, Chicago: 775 yards, 6 TDs. Got off to fast start last year, but wasn't heard from after October. Erratic Grossman devalues him a bit.
- Matt Jones, Jacksonville: 643 yards, 4 TDs. Everybody's sleeper last year slept through most of season, but finally produced big in December.
- Mike Furrey, Detroit: 1,086 yards, 6 TDs. Really, is anyone expecting him to lead league in receptions again? Catches will fall off unless Johnson's a total flop.
- Chris Chambers, Miami: 677 yards and 4 TDs receiving, 95 yards rushing. Never mind the dropped passes and shaky QB situation. League's not real happy about guys getting arrested these days.
- Terry Glenn, Dallas: 1,047 yards, 6 TDs. Decent for an old guy, but Owens will probably hog all the scores again. (And how many middle-age guys from one team can you rank very high?)
- Jerry Porter, Oakland: 1 catch, 19 yards. His personal nemesis is no longer the coach and Moss is no longer lobbying for every pass. Then again, can any Raiders throw?
- D.J. Hackett, Seattle: 610 yards, 4 TDs. Career backup gets big chance with Jackson gone and Hasselbeck healthy.
- Greg Jennings, Green Bay: 632 yards, 3 TDs. Had some decent games last year, but faded after injuries and Favre's realization he was throwing to someone not named Driver.
- Santonio Holmes, Pittsburgh: 824 yards, 2 TDs. Averaged 80 yards a game after moving into starting lineup for final four games of 2006.
- Joe Horn, Atlanta: 679 yards, 4 TDs. Injuries and age have rendered him useless to fantasy teams the past few years, but the sound of Harrington-to-Horn has to get Falcons fans excited.
- Kevin Curtis, Philadelphia: 479 yards, 4 TDs. Will see much more action than when he was third or fourth Rams receiver. (At least until McNabb gets hurt.)
- Isaac Bruce, St. Louis: 1,098 yards, 3 TDs. Ancient No. 2 receiver will still catch fair amount of passes, but he's quit scoring TDs and could lose time to new third receiver Drew Bennett.
- Eric Moulds, Tennessee, 557 yards, 1 TD. He gives Vince Young one target who's actually played against NFL defenders more than a couple times.
- Arnaz Battle, San Francisco: 686 yards, 3 TDs. Started clicking with Smith late in season, with two scores in final three games.
- Anthony Gonzalez, Indianapolis: Rookie. Should jump right in as third receiver.
- Dwayne Jarrett, Carolina: Rookie. Former USC star such a good, young version of Keyshawn Johnson that Panthers got rid of the old version.
- Drew Bennett, St. Louis: 737 yards, 3 TDs. 6-foot-5 possession receiver been awfully quiet in two years since his 1,200-yard season (which is looking flukier than ever as time passes).
- Michael Clayton, Tampa Bay: 356 yards, TD. Has yet to surpass 400 yards in two seasons since going for 1,100 as a rookie. Maybe all he needed the whole time was Garcia.
- Robert Meacham, New Orleans: Rookie. Before penciling him as next Colston, remember he has a bum knee. (And that Colston's a freak.)
- Todd Heap, Baltimore: 765 yards, 6 TDs. Always going to catch about 75 passes and six TDs.
- L.J. Smith, Philadelphia: 611 yards, 5 TDs. McNabb loves this big target.
- Kellen Winslow, Cleveland: 875 yards, 3 TDs. Move him up if your league awards points for cockiness.
- Alge Crumpler, Atlanta: 780 yards, 8 TDs. Maybe Vick told Harrington about him on the way out the door.
- Chris Cooley, Washington: 734 yards, 6 TDs. Not sure anybody outside D.C. knows what he looks like, but he's steady scorer.
- Benjamin Watson, New England: 643 yards, 3 TDs. Patriots spread it around, especially with all the new receivers.
- Dallas Clark, Indianapolis: 367 yards, 4 TDs. Low yardage, but he's a Colt.
- Jermaine Wiggins, Jacksonville: 386 yards, TD. Didn't do much last year in Vikings system that frowns on passing.
- Desmond Clark, Chicago: 626 yards, 6 TDs. Vanished late in season, and arrival of rookie Greg Olsen should hurt.
- Daniel Graham, Denver: 235 yards, 2 TDs. Could be big help to Cutler.
- Baltimore. Led league in total defense, interceptions, scoring, TD runs allowed (5). I guess what I'm trying to say is, the Ravens are pretty good.
- New England. Allowed ridiculous 10 TD passes and added Adalius Thomas.
- Chicago. Lost a few players, but core remains from team that led league in turnovers.
- San Diego. Led league in combined number of sacks and interceptions.
- Miami. Joey Porter and Jason Taylor together can be scary.
- Pittsburgh. Always tough, and new coach is former defensive coordinator.
- Minnesota. Brutal run defense, but TD passes allowed with regularity.
- Jacksonville. Not much changed from last year's solid roster.
- Dallas. Was pretty good before defensive-minded head coach arrived.
- Philadelphia. Takeo Spikes added to pressure defense that always scores.
- Green Bay. Somehow No. 2 in combined sacks and interceptions.
- Carolina. Weren't that bad while underachieving last year.
- New Orleans. Didn't do a lot in free agency, but decent vs. pass last year.
- Seattle. Patrick Kerney should be good for 10 more sacks.
- Oakland. Led league in pass defense, got usual big haul of free agents.
- Kansas City. Herm Edwards counts for something, doesn't he?
- Buffalo. Decent number of sacks.
- Tampa Bay. Tried to shore up mess through draft. Plus, it's cool there's a whole defensive scheme named after Tampa.
- Nate Kaeding, San Diego: 26 FGs, 136 points.
- Jeff Wilkins, St. Louis: 32 FGs, 131 points.
- Matt Stover, Baltimore: 28 FGs, 121 points.
- Jason Hanson, Detroit: 29 FGs, 117 points.
- Olindo Mare, New Orleans: 26 FGs, 100 points.
- John Kasay, Carolina: 24 FGs, 100 points.
- Joe Nedney, San Francisco: 29 FGs, 116 points.
- Neil Rackers, Arizona: 28 FGs, 116 points.
- Jason Elam, Denver: 27 FGs, 115 points.
- Dave Rayner, Green Bay: 26 FGs, 109 points.
- Martin Gramatica, Dallas: 9 FGs, 44 points.