Fantasy football Preseason Week 1 watch list

Philadelphia: We will not get a chance to scout Sam Bradford in the Chip Kelly offense, as the veteran passer will sit this game out. Mark Sanchez should get the start, but will play sparingly. The receiver reps will be the story most worth watching. Jordan Matthews is set up for a big season as the slot receiver. Keep an eye out for how often he, if at all, plays outside of that role. Nelson Agholor has had an up and down early training camp. However, there is serious opportunity and target share to be had in this passing game. Agholor needs some shining moments to cement a starting job for Week 1 over incumbent Josh Huff.