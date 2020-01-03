Fantasy Football Podcast: Wild Card Round matchups

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in-studio to get you ready for Wild Card Weekend! The duo first previews Bills at Texans (4:35), Titans at Patriots (11:25), Vikings at Saints (19:33) and Seahawks at Eagles (23:50). Then, the guys set their Playoff Challenge Lineups and tell you some good picks for it (28:33). Lastly, Marcas, Fabs and Eddie Spaghetti give their Wild Card Weekend bold predictions (38:38).
LISTEN to the podcast below:
SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
[](https://play.google.com/music/m/Irm4x3orjrqioqllts66spxe4fa?t=NFLFantasyLive&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1'>
A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.