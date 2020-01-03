Fantasy Football Podcast: Wild Card Round matchups

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in-studio to get you ready for Wild Card Weekend! The duo first previews Bills at Texans (4:35), Titans at Patriots (11:25), Vikings at Saints (19:33) and Seahawks at Eagles (23:50). Then, the guys set their Playoff Challenge Lineups and tell you some good picks for it (28:33). Lastly, Marcas, Fabs and Eddie Spaghetti give their Wild Card Weekend bold predictions (38:38).