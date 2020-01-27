Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football Podcast: Fabs' Dynasty Top 200

Published: Jan 27, 2020 at 06:27 AM

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to start off Super Bowl LIV week! The guys first start out with the biggest news of the week such as Drew Brees saying if he returns in 2020 it's with New Orleans and the Miami Dolphins expecting Ryan Fitzpatrick to return (5:05). Next up, the trio talks about the big questions surrounding Eli Manning and his Hall of Fame case (13:28). Then, the group dives into Fabs' Dynasty top 200 players for 2020 (19:33). Lastly, everyone ends the show with thoughts about Kobe Bryant after his tragic passing Sunday morning (40:44).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play

[Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Irm4x3orjrqioqllts66spxe4fa?t=NFLFantasyLive&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1'>listen on google play music) alt=

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: The 2023 Fantasy offseason begins!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are BACK in the New Year for a special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

NFL Fantasy Football: Bills-Bengals scoring update

With the NFL announcement that the Bills-Bengals game has been cancelled, here is the latest on how stat corrections from that non-resumed game will affect NFL Fantasy Football leagues.
news

NFL Fantasy Football: Week 17 update

With the acknowledgement that there are no perfect options in an unprecedented and difficult time such as this, here is the status of NFL Fantasy Football scoring for Week 17.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Go get that title

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! 
news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Which WR will be No. 1?!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Championship week!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!
news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Play your studs

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Start 'em, sit 'em: Week 16 fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Festivus for the rest of us

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Hurts your Playoff chances

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!
news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Downgrade all Jets

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em Sit 'em -- Week 15 fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE