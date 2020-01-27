Fantasy Football Podcast: Fabs' Dynasty Top 200

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to start off Super Bowl LIV week! The guys first start out with the biggest news of the week such as Drew Brees saying if he returns in 2020 it's with New Orleans and the Miami Dolphins expecting Ryan Fitzpatrick to return (5:05). Next up, the trio talks about the big questions surrounding Eli Manning and his Hall of Fame case (13:28). Then, the group dives into Fabs' Dynasty top 200 players for 2020 (19:33). Lastly, everyone ends the show with thoughts about Kobe Bryant after his tragic passing Sunday morning (40:44).
Listen to the podcast below:
Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play
[](https://play.google.com/music/m/Irm4x3orjrqioqllts66spxe4fa?t=NFLFantasyLive&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1'>
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are BACK in the New Year for a special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! With the NFL announcement that the Bills-Bengals game has been cancelled, here is the latest on how stat corrections from that non-resumed game will affect NFL Fantasy Football leagues. With the acknowledgement that there are no perfect options in an unprecedented and difficult time such as this, here is the status of NFL Fantasy Football scoring for Week 17. Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show! NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: The 2023 Fantasy offseason begins!
NFL Fantasy Football: Bills-Bengals scoring update
NFL Fantasy Football: Week 17 update
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Go get that title
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Which WR will be No. 1?!
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Championship week!
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Play your studs
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Start 'em, sit 'em: Week 16 fantasy preview
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Festivus for the rest of us
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Hurts your Playoff chances
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Downgrade all Jets
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are BACK in the New Year for a special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
With the NFL announcement that the Bills-Bengals game has been cancelled, here is the latest on how stat corrections from that non-resumed game will affect NFL Fantasy Football leagues.
With the acknowledgement that there are no perfect options in an unprecedented and difficult time such as this, here is the status of NFL Fantasy Football scoring for Week 17.
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!