Fantasy Football Podcast: Fabs' Dynasty Top 200

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to start off Super Bowl LIV week! The guys first start out with the biggest news of the week such as Drew Brees saying if he returns in 2020 it's with New Orleans and the Miami Dolphins expecting Ryan Fitzpatrick to return (5:05). Next up, the trio talks about the big questions surrounding Eli Manning and his Hall of Fame case (13:28). Then, the group dives into Fabs' Dynasty top 200 players for 2020 (19:33). Lastly, everyone ends the show with thoughts about Kobe Bryant after his tragic passing Sunday morning (40:44).