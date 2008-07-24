Fantasy football player rankings

- Tom Brady, New England: 4,806 yards, 50 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 2 TDs rushing, eight 300-yard games. Could he really go for record-tying 50 scores again? Odds are he won't, but then again maybe he'll hit 60.
- Peyton Manning, Indianapolis: 4,040 yards, 31 TDs, 14 INTs, 3 TDs rushing, 3 300-yard games. Unlike every other year, he's no longer the top QB. But he's still a pretty close second, even with routine surgery that could make him miss big chunk of camp.
- Tony Romo, Dallas: 4,211 yards, 36 TDs, 19 INTs, 2 TDs rushing, 7 300-yard games. Depending on the distraction factor of whoever's his Hollywood girlfriend at the time, should lock up your fantasy playoff spot before his annual end-of-season statistical meltdown.
- Drew Brees, New Orleans: 4,423 yards, 28 TDs, 18 INTs, 1 TD rushing, 5 300-yard games. Offense that's been humming along nicely for two years now gets dangerous new threat in TE Jeremy Shockey.
- Carson Palmer, Cincinnati: 4,131 yards, 26 TDs, 20 INTs, 5 300-yard games. Turned into an interception machine for a dysfunctional offense that didn't score 20 points in four of the last five games. Big potential's still there, though.
- Derek Anderson, Cleveland: 3,787, 29 TDs, 19 INTs, 3 300-yard games. Top fantasy free agent of 2007 should only get better, especially with speedy target Donte' Stallworth added to offense.
- Matt Hasselbeck, Seattle: 3,966 yards, 28 TDs, 12 INTs, 3 300-yard games. Question here is whether Seahawks continue their 2007 strategy of ignoring the running game. (Their new backfield's sort of built to be ignored.)
- Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: 3,154 yards, 32 TDs, 11 INTs, 2 TDs rushing, 0 300-yard games. Won't get you many yards, but those occasional 4-TD games sure are nice. Lumbering, slow-motion scrambles are fun to watch, too.
- Eli Manning, NY Giants: 3,336 yards, 23 TDs, 20 INTs, 1 TD rushing, 2 300-yard games. Better without Shockey? That whole Super Bowl MVP thing should keep the media from making too much fun of him and the fans from cruelly taunting him - at least until September.
- Jay Cutler, Denver: 3,497 yards, 20 TDs, 14 INTs, 2 300-yard games. Was pretty decent after he realized how easy it is to just throw to Brandon Marshall 20 times a game.
- Donovan McNabb, Philadelphia: 3,324 yards, 19 TDs, 7 INTs, 3 300-yard games. Yeah, yeah, the usual preseason talk about "Healthy Donovan" has already started. But please, kids, learn from my mistakes and don't get suckered into drafting injury magnet too early.
- Jake Delhomme, Carolina: 624 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 1 300-yard game. Was off to a great start last year before injury cost him 13 games, and overhaul of last year's laughable offense should help. Don't get too excited about his newfound health, either.
- Marc Bulger, St. Louis: 2,392 yards, 11 TDs, 15 INTs, 3 300-yard games. Has never exceeded 24 TDs and has only played 16 full games once since 2002. May be getting injured right now, in fact.
- David Garrard, Jacksonville: 2,509 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 1 TD rushing. Jags showed uncharacteristic interest in the forward pass in the offseason, actually shopping for some new receivers. And this guy just doesn't turn the ball over.
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: 218 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTS, 1 major hamstring injury. Can lookalike of B-movie star Eric Roberts ever overcome the emotional trauma of Brett Favre's jersey being retired at halftime of the season-opener? (This ranking changes if neither Favre nor his jersey wind up retiring, of course.)
- Philip Rivers, San Diego: 3,152 yards, 21 TDs, 16 INTs, 1 TD rushing, 2 300-yard games. Last year was a big step back for Rivers, who's always at his best handing the ball to LaDainian Tomlinson.
- Matt Schaub, Houston: 2,241 yards, 9 TDs, 9 INTs, 1 300-yard game. Missed 5 full games and parts of several others in painful first season in Houston, but surging Texans are now officially in favor of hiring qualified offensive linemen. (Just be sure to take backup Sage Rosenfels, too.)
- Jon Kitna, Detroit: 4,068 yards, 18 TDs, 20 INTs, 3 300-yard games. Among the merits of a Mike Martz-free offense, the Lions surely noted, is that Kitna can't throw interceptions while handing off.
- Vince Young, Tennessee: 2,546 yards, 9 TDs, 17 INTs, 3 TDs rushing, 395 yards rushing, 1 300-yard game. Did I really predict a huge year for this guy last year? In proper knee-jerk fashion, let's go with a disastrous '08.
- Matt Leinart, Arizona: 647 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs. Is he healthy? How's his psyche after losing snaps to Warner? (Move him way down if Kurt Warner beats him out in camp.)
- Jason Campbell, Washington: 2,700 yards, 12 TDs, 11 INTs, 2 300-yard games. Maybe coach Jim Zorn's offense can help him reach potential. (Or maybe he'll just hand off a whole bunch.)
- JaMarcus Russell, Oakland: 373 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs. Huge former top pick is actually preparing for the season rather than battling Al Davis over a contract. He's more comfortable in the offense, and he denies reports he tipped the scales at 300 pounds.
- Josh McCown, Miami, 1,150 yards, 10 TDs, 11 INTs. Not much good happening in Miami, meaning he'll have to throw the ball an awful lot. (That's assuming he wins the three-way QB competition.)
- Kurt Warner, Arizona: 3,417 yards, 27 TDs, 17 INTs, 1 TD rushing, 4 300-yard games. He's about 50 and no longer bends at the waist, but can somehow still air it out. (Don't be surprised if he wins starting job in camp).
- Tarvaris Jackson, Minnesota: 1,911 yards, 9 TDs, 12 INTs, 3 TDs rushing. Mostly looked terrible last year, but showed flashes of competence. It is cool that he sometimes looks a little like actor Omar Epps.
- Alex Smith, San Francisco: 914 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs. Can new offensive coordinator Martz save him from becoming a massive bust? Cleared 200 yards just twice in last 17 games, and may not even beat Shaun Hill for starting job.
- Kyle Boller, Baltimore: 1,743 yards, 9 TDs, 10 INTs. With Steve McNair no longer producing meager stats and rookie Joe Flacco probably not ready, Boller could make for a decent fantasy backup.
- Shaun Hill, San Francisco: 501 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT. Could be a real steal if (or when) Smith flames out. (Move him up several notches if he wins the job in camp.)
- Brodie Croyle, Kansas City: 1,227 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs. Big targets Dwayne Bowe and Tony Gonzalez are nice, but only if Croyle's not getting sacked all day or firing more passes sort of near their shins.
- Trent Edwards, Buffalo: 1,630 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs. A legitimate 12-TD threat.
- Kellen Clemens, NY Jets: 1,529 yards, 5 TDs, 10 INTs, 1 TD rushing. Also could go for a dozen scores, assuming he wins job from Chad Pennington.
- The Chicago starter. (Kyle Orton, 478 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; or Rex Grossman: 1,411 yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs.) Orton has cooler hair, but Grossman's continued NFL employment is somehow kind of heartwarming.
- LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego: 1,474 yards and 15 TDs rushing (4.7 yards per carry), 60 catches for 475 yards and 3 TDs, 6 100-yard games. Don't start sweating his durability based on the AFC title game injury. TD machine has only missed one game in seven seasons.
- Adrian Peterson, Minnesota: 1,341 yards and 12 TDs rushing (5.6 yards per carry), 19 catches for 268 yards and 1 TD, 4 100-yard games, 2 200-yard games. Teams stopped him late after realizing the Vikings couldn't even throw against defenses that weren't even using defensive backs.
- Brian Westbrook, Philadelphia: 1,333 yards and 7 TDs rushing (4.8 yards per carry), 90 catches for 771 yards and 5 TDs, 6 100-yard rushing games, 1 100-yard receiving game. Once considered injury risk, now pretty much all the Eagles have.
- Joseph Addai, Indianapolis: 1,072 yards and 12 TDs (4.1 yards per carry), 4 100-yard games, 41 catches for 364 yards and 3 TDs. Durability a question as he wore down late in the year, so make sure to get his backup, too.
- Steven Jackson, St. Louis: 1,002 yards and 5 TDs (4.2 yards per carry), 2 100-yard games, 38 catches for 271 yards and 1 TD, 4 games missed to injury. Durability, weak offense slightly concerning.
- Frank Gore, San Francisco: 1,102 yards and 5 TDs (4.2 yards per carry), 3 100-yard games, 53 catches for 436 yards and 1 TD. New offensive coordinator Martz has lost some genius points over the years, but he's smart enough to build a scheme around Gore. (Gore got 20 carries just five times last year.)
- Clinton Portis, Washington: 1,262 yards and 11 TDs rushing (3.9 yards per carry), career-high 47 catches for 389 yards, 4 100-yard games. Drop in yards per carry a bit of a concern, but he thinks he'll have more big plays in Jim Zorn's new offense.
- Ryan Grant, Green Bay: 956 yards and 8 TDs rushing (5.1 yards per carry), 5 100-yard games, 30 catches for 145 yards. Was reliable as ever once he took over as primary back, scoring eight times in his final eight games.
- Marion Barber, Dallas: 975 yards and 10 TDs rushing (4.8 yards per carry), 3 100-yard games, 44 catches for 282 yards and 2 TDs. Finally, Julius Jones left town to make maniacal runner Dallas' main threat. The new Jones he's sharing with - rookie Felix - shouldn't steal as many carries.
- Willis McGahee, Baltimore: 1,207 yards and 7 TDs (4.1 yards per carry), 5 100-yard games, 43 catches for 231 yards and 1 TD. New offensive coordinator Cam Cameron has a history of feeding the featured back with tons of carries and receptions. (See Tomlinson, Ronnie Brown.)
- Marshawn Lynch, Buffalo: 1,115 yards and 7 TDs (4.0 yards per carry), 3 100-yard games, 1 TD pass, 18 catches for 184 yards. Had two of his three 100-yard games after Trent Edwards took over, though never did develop into the receiver he was supposed to be.
- Larry Johnson, Kansas City: 559 yards and 3 TDs (3.5 yards per carry), 3 100-yard games, 30 catches for 186 yards and 1 TD. Only made it through half of 2008 after getting seriously overworked the previous year. Will again be workhorse, but for how long?
- Jamal Lewis, Cleveland: 1,304 yards and 9 TDs rushing (4.4 yards per carry), 30 catches for 248 yards and 2 TDs, 4 100-yard games, 1 200-yard game. Not so washed up after all, as many of us feared last season. Wide-open passing game opens up a lot of holes.
- Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville: 768 yards and 9 TDs (4.6 yards per carry), 2 100-yard games, 40 catches for 407 yards. Tiny wrecking ball doesn't really see the ball all that often (about 15 times a game in his 2-year career), but he's always in the end zone somehow (13 times a year).
- Earnest Graham, Tampa Bay: 898 yards and 10 TDs (4.0 rushing), 3 100-yard games, 49 catches for 324 yards. A fourth-stringer this time last year, just signed to big deal and his backups shouldn't steal too many carries.
- Rudi Johnson, Cincinnati: 497 yards, 3 TDs (2.9 yards per carry). Years of pounding finally caught up with him in 2007. He's the unquestioned starter, but injury questions and sharing some carries should keep him from his days of 1,300 yards and 12 scores.
- Brandon Jacobs, NY Giants: 1,009 yards and 4 TDs (5.0 yards per carry), 5 100-yard games, 23 catches for 174 yards and 2 TDs. 264-pounder's fun to watch when he's running everybody over, but never was short-yardage guy. Battering ram mind-set leads to injury.
- Laurence Maroney, New England: 835 yards and 6 TDs (4.5 yards per carry), 3 100-yard games, 4 catches for 116 yards. Suffers from recurring injuries, team's refusal to run. But he's capable if teams figure out how to shut down Brady. (Averaged 20 carries and had 4 TDs, 2 100-yard games in final 3 regular-season games.)
- Michael Turner, Atlanta: 316 yards and 1 TD (4.5 yards per carry), 1 100-yard game, 4 catches for 18 yards. Longtime Tomlinson backup finally gets his shot, though he will share some with Jerious Norwood. It's also unclear how he'll fare against defenses not already exhausted from chasing LT around.
- Darren McFadden, Oakland: Rookie. Averaged 5.8 yards a carry in college and went for 100 yards in 22 of 38 games. Electric runner worth a high pick, even considering he joins a lousy team with a crowded backfield.
- Jonathan Stewart, Carolina: Rookie. 235-pounder from Oregon will share time with DeAngelo Williams, but his ability to pound away means he'll probably get more carries.
- Edgerrin James, Arizona: 1,222 yards and 7 TDs (3.8 yards per carry), 3 100-yard games, 24 catches for 204 yards. Quietly had a decent 2007, but he's a long way from those monster numbers he posted in Indy. And he's had that dreaded 30th birthday, when most RBs receive the gift of decreasing effectiveness.
- Reggie Bush, New Orleans: 581 yards and 4 TDs (3.7 yards per carry), 73 catches for 417 yards and 2 TDs. Now we know he won't ever carry the load as a featured runner, but large number of catches make him valuable in leagues that reward receptions.
- Willie Parker, Pittsburgh: 1,316 yards and 2 TDs rushing (4.1 yards per carry), 8 100-yard games, 23 catches for 164 yards. Dude, remember the end zone? Just 2 visits there - plus the fact he'll lose plenty of carries to a bruising rookie first-round pick - sent his value plummeting.
- Ronnie Brown, Miami: 602 yards and 4 TDs (5.1 yards per carry), 4 100-yard games, 39 catches for 389 yards and 1 TD, 9 missed games. Low ranking for fear of slow torn ACL recovery, rejuvenated Ricky Williams leading Dolphins to scrap "Give it to Ronnie Every Time" playbook.
- Julius Jones, Seattle: 588 yards and 2 TDs (3.6 yards per carry), 23 catches for 203 yards. After years in Dallas losing short TD runs to Barber, now he gets to lose them to fellow new Seahawk T.J. Duckett.
- Selvin Young, Denver: 729 yards and 1 TD (5.2 yards per carry), 2 100-yard games, 35 catches for 231 yards. The probable starter, though obscure-back loving Broncos probably think he's so last year.
- Kevin Smith, Detroit: Rookie. Piled up nearly 2,700 yards and 29 TDs last year in a Central Florida scheme very similar to Detroit's.
- Matt Forte, Chicago: Rookie. Second-round pick is Tulane's career leader in touchdowns (44) and averaged 99 yards a game while there. Was likely starter after Cedric Benson was cut, but late signing of Kevin Jones doesn't bode well for him.
- LenDale White, Tennessee: 1,110 yards and 7 TDs (3.7 yards per carry), 5 100-yard games, 20 catches for 114 yards. Didn't miss a game despite some injury and size issues. But Titans' drafting Chris Johnson in the first round raises questions once again.
- Fred Taylor, Jacksonville: 1,202 yards and 5 TDs (career best 5.4 yards per carry), 5 100-yard games, 9 receptions for 58 yards. How did he do that last year? At 32 with his injury history, odds are long he'll hit 1,200 yards again.
- Justin Fargas, Oakland: 1,009 yards and 4 TDs (4.5 yards per carry), 4 100-yard games, 23 catches for 188 yards. Career backup made most of his opportunity in just seven starts. But season-ending knee surgery, arrival of McFadden, make Fargas a not-very-attractive 1,000-yarder.
- Chester Taylor, Minnesota: 847 yards and 7 TDs (5.4 yards per carry), 2 100-yard games, 29 catches for 281 yards. Best bench-warmer around is an automatic 100 yards whenever Peterson's too hurt to go.
- Kevin Jones, Chicago: 581 yards and 8 TDs (3.8 yards per carry), 32 catches for 197 yards receiving. Coming back from torn knee ligaments, but appeared to be nimble in offseason workouts after Lions let him go. Starting camp on PUP list no confidence booster, though.
- Chris Johnson, Tennessee: Rookie. First-round pick was the fastest back in the draft and should swipe carries from White, one of the slowest backs in many drafts.
- Rashard Mendenhall, Pittsburgh, Rookie: First-rounder from Illinois spells Parker a year after running for nearly 1,700 yards and 17 scores.
- DeAngelo Williams, Carolina: 717 yards and 4 TDs (5.0 yards per carry), 2 100-yard games, 23 catches for 175 yards and 1 TD. Longtime fantasy favorite appeared to be on his way when DeShaun Foster was cut, but was back to time-share after Panthers drafted Stewart.
- Felix Jones, Dallas: Rookie. Speedster averaged 8.7 yards a carry last year at Arkansas. Jones, the first RB taken in the first round by Dallas since Emmitt Smith, will spell Barber.
- Jerious Norwood, Atlanta: 613 yards, 1 TD (6.0 yards per carry), 28 catches, 277 yards. His big chance to be the man for Falcons vanished when Turner arrived, but a back who averages 6.2 yards a carry in two-year career will still get carries. Good insurance for Turner owners.
- Deuce McAllister, New Orleans: 92 yards (3.8 yards per carry), 4 catches for 15 yards. Wasn't doing squat before missing 13 games because of two injured knees. At 29, he's now 25 games the past three years, although he expects to be back to full speed for training camp.
- Derrick Ward, NY Giants: 602 yards and 3 TDs (4.8 yards per carry), 1 100-yard game, 26 catches for 179 yards and 1 TD. Good to have on the shelf for next time Jacobs thinks he can run straight into a gathering of 350-pounders.
- Kenny Watson, Cincinnati: 763 yards and 7 TDs (4.3 yards per carry), 2 100-yard games, 52 catches for 374 yards. A must-have if you drafted Rudi Johnson. Showed he can carry the load just fine, despite being a 30-year-old journeyman.
- Kolby Smith, Kansas City: 407 yards and 2 TDs (3.6 yards per carry), 1 100-yard game, 22 catches for 148 yards. You have to take him if you have Larry Johnson.
- Tatum Bell, Detroit: 182 yards, 1 TD (4.1 yards per carry). Was quickly banished to the bench or inactive list by Martz last year, but now in the mix for the starting job.
- T.J. Duckett, Seattle: 335 yards and 3 TDs (5.4 yards per carry), 1 100-yard game, 4 catches for 54 yards. Coach Mike Holmgren says he sees him as much more than a short-yardage back. (Until the first time Julius Jones tries the tiptoe dance from the 1-yard line, that is.)
- DeShaun Foster, San Francisco: 876 yards and 3 TDs (3.5 yards per carry), 1 100-yard game, 25 catches for 182 yards and 1 TD. Has shown occasional flash but also frequently falls down on or before first contact.
- Ladell Betts, Washington: 335 yards and 1 TD (5.8 yards per carry), 21 catches for 174 yards and 1 TD. Always worth a late pick if you took Portis.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Randy Moss, New England: 98 catches, 1,493 yards, 23 TDs, 9 100-yard games. Caught two or more TDs in half his games. And he didn't get mad or sulky or anything.
- Reggie Wayne, Indianapolis: 104 catches, 1,510 yards 10 TDs, 6 100-yard games. Doubtful he'll repeat those numbers if Marvin Harrison recovers fully from two knee injuries, but he could come close.
- Terrell Owens, Dallas: 81 catches, 1,355 yards, 15 TDs, 6 100-yard games. His 28 receiving scores over the past two years are most in the league. And he didn't get mad or sulky or anything.
- Steve Smith, Carolina: 87 catches, 1,002 yards, 7 TDs, 3 100-yard games. Nice stats considering team had no QB, line, second receiver or running threat. Now line's rebuilt and skill positions have been restocked.
- Braylon Edwards, Cleveland: 80 catches, 1,289 yards, 16 TDs, 4 100-yard games. Arrival of Donte' Stallworth could make it harder to double-cover Edwards every down. (Though he does still suffer from the occasional droppsies.)
- Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona: 100 catches, 1,409 yards, 10 TDs, 4 100-yard games. Could fall off a bit if Anquan Boldin's healthy and if the unstable QB situation goes south.
- Torry Holt, St. Louis: 93 catches, 1,189 yards, 7 TDs, 3 100-yard games. Hard to get more steady than Holt's average of 100 catches and just under 10 touchdowns over the past five years.
- Marques Colston, New Orleans: 98 catches, 1,202 yards, 11 TDs, 4 100-yard games. Proved rookie 1,000-yard season was no fluke and cashed in with new deal. Won't be quite so covered now that TE Jeremy Shockey's a Saint.
- T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Cincinnati: 112 catches, 1,143 yards, 12 TDs 3 100-yard games (but none in final 11). Led league in catches, and that was before Chad Johnson was openly sulking. Will be hard to duplicate last year's stats.
- Brandon Marshall, Denver: 102 catches, 1,325 yards, 7 TDs, 4 100-yard games. Where'd this guy come from? The 6-foot-4 youngster was unstoppable late in the season, averaging 9 catches in final four games.
- Chad Johnson, Cincinnati: 93 catches, 1,440 yards, 8 TDs, 4 100-yard games, 1 200-yard game. Another huge year was marked by vanishing act - Johnson was held scoreless in 12 of 13 games at one point. Says he'll play nice after trade plea refused, though ankle injury could slow him.
- Plaxico Burress, NY Giants: 70 catches, 1,012 yards, 12 TDs, 3 100-yard games. His 29 TD catches from Eli Manning are most by any duo since 2005. Owners shouldn't be bothered by fact last real practice was sometime in 2006.
- Andre Johnson, Houston: 60 catches, 851 yards, 8 TDs, 4 100-yard games. Top-10 talent, but always hurt. Missed nearly half the season to injury but still averaged nearly 100 yards and scored in 7 of 9 games.
- Wes Welker, New England: 112 catches, 1,175 yards, 8 TDs, 4 100-yard games, 3 10-catch games. You'd think he has one-year wonder written all over him, but as long as Moss is around nobody's ever really going to cover Welker.
- Anquan Boldin, Arizona: 71 catches, 853 yards, 9 TDs, 2 100-yard games. Had a career high in TDs despite missing 4 games to injury, disappearing for stretches and being not at all happy with his contract situation.
- Marvin Harrison, Indianapolis: 20 catches, 247 yards, 1 TD. Cleared to practice in camp, but unclear how knees will hold up. Seems somebody's going to get a steal with Harrison ... or throw a fairly high pick out the window.
- Santonio Holmes, Pittsburgh: 52 catches, 942 yards, 8 TDs, 3 100-yard games. Would have easily surpassed 1,000 yards had he not missed 3 games.
- Roy Williams, Detroit: 64 catches, 838 yards, 5 TDs, 2 100-yard games, 1 200-yard game. Has only hit 1,000 yards and played 16 games once in four seasons. And now Lions aren't wanting to throw so much.
- Greg Jennings, Green Bay: 53 catches, 920 yards, 12 TDs, 2 100-yard games. Scored 12 times in his 13 games, but no Favre?
- Dwayne Bowe, Kansas City: 70 catches, 995 yards, 5 TDs, 2 100-yard games. Somehow had decent numbers as a rookie playing with no QB. May get better as second-year guy with no QB.
- Donald Driver, Green Bay: 82 catches, 1,048 yards, 2 TDs, 2 100-yard games. Coming off fourth straight season over 80 catches and 1,000 yards. But he's gone 13 games without a score, and the guy who threw him 500 or so passes may spend the season on a couch in Mississippi.
- Roddy White, Atlanta: 83 catches, 1,202 yards, 6 TDs, 5 100-yard games. Don't draft him too high, because those numbers aren't likely again. (It's Roddy White, people.)
- Calvin Johnson, Detroit: 48 catches, 756 yards, 4 TDs, 1 100-yard game. OK, so maybe he wasn'5 really the next Randy Moss. Natural talents make him worth a shot, even if his team hopes to avoid passing this year.
- Hines Ward, Pittsburgh: 71 catches, 732 yards, 7 TDs, 0 100-yard games. Somehow had worst season since 2000 while Steelers were throwing more than ever. Even had a game with 2 yards receiving.
- Bobby Engram, Seattle: 94 catches, 1,146 yards, 6 TDs, 2 100-yard games. First 1,000-yard season of 35-year-old's career lacked big games. May see more balls with D.J. Hackett gone, but he's steamed about not getting a new deal.
- Kevin Curtis, Philadelphia: 77 catches, 1,110 yards, 6 TDs, 3 100-yard games. Throw out his one monster game last year against the Lions (11 catches, 221-yards, 3 TDs) and he averaged 27. Chris Chambers, San Diego: 66 catches, 970 yards, 4 TDs, 2 100-yard games. Had some nice games once he got used to San Diego, scoring twice in final two games.
- Nate Burleson, Seattle: 50 catches, 694 yards, 9 TDs, 1 100-yard game. One of few receivers back from last year, scored six times in last 7 games of 2007.
- Jerricho Cotchery, NY Jets: 82 catches, 1,130 yards, 2 TDs, 4 100-yard games. Was comfortable with either QB, going for 100 yards twice with each. Needs to dump the Willie Parker TD plan and score more than twice, though.
- Lee Evans, Buffalo: 55 catches, 849 yards, 5 TDs, 2 100-yard games. Maybe frustratingly erratic receiver will start clicking with Trent Edwards in his first full year as a starter.
- Laveranues Coles, NY Jets: 55 catches, 646 yards, 6 TDs, 1 100-yard game. Worst season since 2000, but missed 6 games. Should bounce back because never missed a game in previous 6 years. 4 catches and 59 yards a game, with a score every five games.
- Santana Moss, Washington: 61 catches, 808 yards, 3 TDs, 2 100-yard games. Speed is great, but touchdowns would be better. QB situation still a little dicey, too.
- Bernard Berrian, Minnesota: 71 catches, 951 yards, 5 TDS, 1 100-yard game. Before fretting about whether he'll catch anything from serial bounce-passer Tarvaris Jackson, remember he's also had decent games fielding balls from Rex Grossman and Kyle Orton.
- Patrick Crayton, Dallas: 50 catches, 697 yards, 7 TDs. Essentially the third WR because of all the balls thrown to TE Jason Witten, and he vanished late last year. Still, a starter in the Dallas offense is worth a shot.
- Joey Galloway, Tampa Bay: 57 catches, 1,014 yards, 6 TDs, 2 100-yard games. Still putting up numbers even though he's about 80 years old and the only decent QB on the roster's about 70.
- Javon Walker, Oakland, 26 catches, 287 yards, 0 TDs: Has big potential despite recent pattern of getting hurt and then complaining about the terribleness of his workplace. Keep an eye on his injury status, too.
- Vincent Jackson, San Diego: 41 catches, 623 yards, 3 TDs. Somehow got a lot worse after becoming full-time starter, but postseason performance (averaging 6 catches and 100 yards in 3 games) might help fantasy value.
- Reggie Brown, Philadelphia: 61 catches, 780 yards, 4 TDs, 1 100-yard game. Could do something if McNabb stays upright.
- Donte' Stallworth, Cleveland: 46 catches, 697 yards, 3 TDs, 1 100-yard game. After being overshadowed by Randy Moss, speedster joins fourth team in four years to be overshadowed by Braylon Edwards. And in shocking development, hamstring's already hurting.
- D.J. Hackett, Carolina: 32 catches, 384 yards, 3 TDs, 2 100-yard games. Last year's failed sleeper only played in six games, but went over 100 yards twice. If he can stay healthy, will benefit from all the double coverage on Steve Smith.
- Anthony Gonzalez, Indianapolis: 37 catches, 576 yards, 3 TDs, 2 100-yard games. Started 9 games as rookie. Good late-round gamble in case Marvin Harrison breaks down again.
- Jerry Porter, Jacksonville: 44 catches, 705 yards, 6 TDs, 0 100-yard games. Hamstring will keep prized free agent out for preseason, and those injuries have a way of sticking around.
- Ernest Wilford, Miami, 45 catches, 518 yards, 3 TDs. Never cleared 700 yards in 4-year career, but it's a safe bet Dolphins will have to throw a lot. And he's about all they have to throw to.
- Darrell Jackson, Denver: 46 catches, 497 yards, 3 TDs. Has scored just 3 times in 2 of last 3 seasons, but could recapture some old glory opposite the always double-covered Brandon Marshall.
- Ronald Curry, Oakland: 55 catches, 717 yards, 4 TDs, 2 100-yard games. Should be open often if Javon Walker can stay on the field.
- Derrick Mason, Baltimore: 103 yards, 1,087 yards, 5 TDs. Living proof that 1,000-yard seasons are overrated. He never hit 100 yards in a game, never scored in consecutive games and had one catch longer than 28 yards.
- David Patten, New Orleans: 54 catches, 792 yards, 3 TDs, 3 100-yard games. Good late pick if you have the fragile Colston.
- Sidney Rice, Minnesota: 31 catches, 396 yards, 4 TDs. Sure, it's a long shot to say the Vikings can actually produce two receivers, but Rice really had some bright moments as a rookie.
- Isaac Bruce, San Francisco: 55 catches, 733 yards, 4 TDs, 1 100-yard game. Slowing down as he enters his first year not wearing a Rams uniform since 1994. Averaging 4 TD catches the past 5 years.
- Troy Williamson, Jacksonville: 18 catches, 240 yards, 1 TD. Former first-round bust in Minnesota is really fast, but has trouble seeing and catching. But with Porter hurt, who knows?
TIGHT ENDS
- Jason Witten, Dallas: 96 catches, 1,145 yards, 7 TDs, 4 100-yard games. Romo's pal always seems open, hard to tackle.
- Antonio Gates, San Diego: 75 catches, 984 yards, 9 TDs, 4 100-yard games. Did all that playing hurt. Surgically repaired big toe still healing.
- Tony Gonzalez, Kansas City: 99 catches, 1,172 yards, 5 TDs, 5 100-yard games. Did all that with no real QB.
- Kellen Winslow, Cleveland: 82 catches, 1,106 yards, 5 TDs, 3 100-yard games. Actually backed up swagger last season.
- Dallas Clark, Indianapolis: 58 catches, 616 yards, 11 TDs. Doesn't get many yards, but always catches TD passes.
- Jeremy Shockey, New Orleans: 57 catches, 619 yards, 3 TDs, 1 100-yard game. Had his best year when new coach Sean Payton was his offensive coordinator.
- Chris Cooley, Washington: 66 catches, 786 yards, 8 TDs, 1 100-yard game. Offense may be more run-oriented.
- Alge Crumpler, Tennessee: 42 catches, 444 yards, 5 TDs. Vince Young's new go-to guy?
- Heath Miller, Pittsburgh: 47 catches, 566 yards, 7 TDs: Great short-yardage guy since Steelers no longer interested in short TD runs.
- Vernon Davis, San Francisco: 52 catches, 509 yards, 4 TDs. New offense will actually acknowledge his hulking existence.
- Kevin Boss, NY Giants: 9 catches, 118 yards, 2 TDs: New starter excelled while replacing the injured Shockey in the playoffs.
- Todd Heap, Baltimore: 23 catches, 239 yards, 1 TD. Back after missing 10 games to injury.
- L.J. Smith, Philadelphia: 22 catches, 236 yards, TD. Was hurt most of last year.
- Tony Scheffler, Denver, 49 catches, 549 yards, 5 TDs, 1 100-yard game. I have no idea who this guy is, but nice numbers.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
- New England: Still old, still solid.
- San Diego: Snagged league-most 30 interceptions last year.
- Seattle: Always better at home, for some reason.
- Indianapolis. Allowed NFL-low 16.4 points a game.
- Pittsburgh: Allowed fewest yards last year.
- Tampa Bay: Second in yards allowed.
- Tennessee: Keeps team in games.
- Dallas: Hoping Pacman Jones will be cleared for season opener.
- Chicago. Defense stinks, but plenty of kick returns.
- Green Bay: Nobody ran much on Pack last year.
- Houston: Lots of sacks, kick returns.
- Baltimore: Aging D still has a little something left, though may be very little.
- Philadelphia: Allowed fewest TDs in league.
- Washington: In shocking development, added another aging big name.
- Denver: Oakland, Kansas City QBs should pad the sack and interception stats.
- Buffalo: Added lots of help in offseason.
- New Orleans: Revamping defense was top priority.
KICKERS
- Olindo Mare, Seattle: 64, 30.
- John Kasay, Carolina: 99, 24.
- Nate Kaeding, San Diego: 118, 24.
- Kris Brown, Houston, 115, 25.
- Jeff Reed, Pittsburgh, 113, 23.
- Neil Rackers, Arizona: 110, 21.
- Jason Elam, Atlanta, 114, 27.