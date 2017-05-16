Fantasy football play selection analysis: RB carries lost

7. New Orleans Saints (35.8 percent): The Saints let Tim Hightower and his 133 carries from last season walk, but the addition of Adrian Peterson makes this backfield a potential headache for fantasy owners. The expectation is that Mark Ingram will continue to start, but that A.D. will see his share of the workload in what could be an even split in terms of carries. Also keep in mind that Alvin Kamara could etch out a role on passing downs too, so there's little chance for a true featured role. Ingram is the best fantasy option here, but it's close with Peterson and neither is more than a flex.