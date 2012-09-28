Fantasy football: Philip Rivers will charge up in Week 4

Now that the NFL season is more than a month old, we're starting to see some trends emerge. We have an idea of where team's strengths and weaknesses lie. Hopefully that makes us all better fantasy football owners. Then again, that could just be wishful thinking. To the matchups!
Analysis:Cam Newton has been a mystery so far this season, but it seems pretty certain that this matchup isn't in his favor. Look for at least one interception this week. However, good things could be in store for Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams. There's no reason to doubt the trio of Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Roddy White, but temper your expectations a bit this week. There's also plenty of reason to be optimistic about Michael Turner against a poor Panthers running game.
Analysis: This could be another mediocre week for Tom Brady. I'll never suggest sitting Rob Gronkowski, but he might not find as much room to roam as he did last season against Buffalo. This could be the week Wes Welker and Brandon Lloyd finally explode. Fred Jackson's expected return to the field won't be an extremely successful one, but Steve Johnson could have a nice day -- possibly including a touchdown.
Analysis: On paper, it's another unfavorable matchup for Adrian Peterson. But everytime we've said that this year, he's produced. I'm now an unconditional believer. Look for Christian Ponder to hook up with Percy Harvin for a score. It will be hard for Mikel Leshoure to duplicate last week's outstanding game, but Calvin Johnson should be his normal point-producing self. It should also be another nice afternoon for Jason Hanson.
Analysis: You don't need me to tell you this anymore, but ... avoid Chris Johnson! It will be a rough day for the Titans offense as a whole. If there's any silver lining, it could be Nate Washington, but even that's relative. If you have any Texans, get them in your lineup. Matt Schaub, Arian Foster, Andre Johnson and even Ben Tate should make fantasy football owners pretty happy this week.
Analysis:Philip Rivers should shine against an awful Chiefs defense, throwing for at least two touchdowns -- possibly one to Malcom Floyd. Look for the Chargers defense to harass Matt Cassel into a couple of turnovers. Jamaal Charles should have a respectable day, but (needless to say) it won't match his numbers from last week.
Analysis:Frank Gore is an excellent start in all formats against a porous Jets run defense. Look for Michael Crabtree to have a breakout game versus a secondary that's missing Darrelle Revis. For yet another week, I remind you to avoid playing a running back against the 49ers defense. I'm talking to you, Shonn Greene. However, Mark Sanchez could find a little success against the San Francisco back four. Dustin Keller is good for a couple of good weeks every season. This could be one of them.
Analysis: Expect Marshawn Lynch to crank up Beastmode against the Rams rush defense, possibly finding the end zone. Sidney Rice should have a fairly nice game and is worth a look as a WR2 this week. Even the now-infamous Golden Tate could have a couple of catches. It's a grim situation for any of the Rams offensive players. Unless you absolutely have no other options, avoid them at all costs.
Analysis: It's a pretty bleak outlook for the Dolphins weak offense against Arizona's swarming defense. Reggie Bush hopes to play Sunday, but should be bottled up by the Redbirds. It's not all bad, though. Dan Carpenter has a chance to bounce back after a bad Week 3. Ryan Williams should have a nice day running the football while Larry Fitzgerald will double up on double-digit fantasy scoring performances. Look for both of those Cardinals to reach the end zone.
Analysis:Carson Palmer should continue his baffling trend of fantasy success this week -- and he'll bring Denarius Moore, Rod Streater and Brandon Myers along with him. Beware of Darren McFadden being slowed this week. It should be a field day for the Broncos offense. Peyton Manning could throw for at least two touchdowns while Willis McGahee should approach 100 yards rushing with a score.
Analysis: The Jags could put the clamps on Andy Dalton this week, but they won't have an answer for BenJarvus Green-Ellis. The Law Firm should make good money this week by hitting the century mark in rushing with at least one touchdown. After a big Week 3, look for more of the same in Week 4 from Maurice Jones-Drew -- as both a runner and a receiver. Blaine Gabbert could have one of his better games this season, which bodes well for Laurent Robinson and Cecil Shorts. The Jaguars defense is a nice bye week option for owners with the Steelers on their roster.
Analysis: Temper your expectations for Drew Brees against a rejuvenated Packers defense. The Saints running back corps could find little room against Green Bay's front seven, though Darren Sproles has a little more value due to his pass-catching ability. On the other side, Cedric Benson is poised for a big game against the Saints rush defense. Jermichael Finley will be held in check, but Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson should put up nice numbers. Mason Crosby will have a quality performance.
Analysis:Robert Griffin III won't have his best game, but he'll still be pretty good. Whether is Pierre Garcon, Leonard Hankerson or Aldrick Robinson, look for the Redskin receivers to break out. Alfred Morris will be just average this week. This matchup works well for Josh Freeman. He should throw at least one touchdown -- possibly to Vincent Jackson, who should be started in all formats this week. Luke Stocker could also find his way into the end zone for a second straight week.
Analysis:Eli Manning could have a frustrating evening against the Eagles on Sunday night. Look for New York's offense to have a tough time getting started. Ramses Barden and Victor Cruz could struggle. The Giants defense should show up big against the turnover-prone Eagles. Michael Vick will once again be a mixed bag, but he will need to get DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin heavily involved. LeSean McCoy will once again post just average numbers for fantasy owners.
Analysis: It's going to be another frustrating night for Jay Cutler against the Dallas secondary. He'll throw at least one interception and could go without a TD pass. Matt Forte will be respectable, but not great this week. Things aren't looking much better for Tony Romo, though he should be able to find Miles Austin for at least one score. DeMarco Murray will be held down this week. Both defenses are quality starts this week.