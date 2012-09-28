Fantasy football: Philip Rivers will charge up in Week 4

Analysis: The Jags could put the clamps on Andy Dalton this week, but they won't have an answer for BenJarvus Green-Ellis. The Law Firm should make good money this week by hitting the century mark in rushing with at least one touchdown. After a big Week 3, look for more of the same in Week 4 from Maurice Jones-Drew -- as both a runner and a receiver. Blaine Gabbert could have one of his better games this season, which bodes well for Laurent Robinson and Cecil Shorts. The Jaguars defense is a nice bye week option for owners with the Steelers on their roster.