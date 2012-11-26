Fantasy football: Peyton Manning too good to bench

M.F.: This isn't Fitzgerald's fault, because the Cardinals have a woeful offensive line and one of the least attractive quarterback situations in the entire league. Defenses are also putting a lot of attention on stopping him in the pass attack, and the Cardinals don't have another wideout to draw coverage. However, it's still tough for fantasy owners to look past the fact that he has averaged 3.8 catches, 39.4 yards and scored just one touchdown over the last five weeks. Furthermore, a total of 48 wideouts (including Brandon Stokley, Donald Jones and Dexter McCluster) have scored more fantasy points than Fitzgerald over the last four weeks. If you are deep at wide receiver or are required to start just two each week, then sitting Fitzgerald might be the best move to make. This week's matchup against the Jets isn't favorable, either, as their defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers at home.