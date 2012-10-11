Fantasy football: Percy Harvin the top Week 6 receiver

200: Number of Twitter questions I'll get this week asking me why there's never anyone on the free agent wire. Over. Hey, some years are terrific for picking up talent to fill out your roster. And this year still might be, but so far it's been much more feast than famine. It's really only been Alfred Morris and James Jones who you probably snapped up after your draft - and let's face it, who was really playing Jones until last week? Long-term, I'm a little nervous about Morris just because eventually he'll hit the wall with the number of carries he's getting, but enjoy the ride for now. It's possible Andy Dalton wasn't drafted in your league, and he's been pretty good (until last week). Andrew Hawkins and Andre Roberts have potential, but so far they're more curiosities than anything else. You probably picked up Greg Zuerlein, Blair Walsh and the Cardinals and Rams defenses who have been terrific, but for the big four positions it's been pretty slow.