Fantasy football: Percy Harvin the top Week 6 receiver

This week in Higher/Lower/Over/Under I really just wanted to write a free-flowing commentary about Homeland and the 20-year reunion of the crew from The Larry Sanders Show. However since my business is fantasy, only one of those makes it into this week's column, which tackles emerging superstars, emerging gas prices, disappointing free agents and disappointing defenses. Hey now!
1: My wide receiver ranking of Percy Harvin for fantasy points this week. Push. If he's not the focal point of the Minnesota Vikings' offense yet, he's on par with Adrian Peterson. He's averaging over seven catches per game to go along with two- to -three rushing attempts per week, which nets you an extra couple of points as well. He's got a phenomenal matchup this week against the Washington Redskins, who rank 31st overall in passing yards allowed. This also makes Christian Ponder a terrific spot start this week if you need a quarterback.
2: How many more weeks I'll play Andre Johnson before I bench him. Under. He's not nearly the player he's been due to age, injury and a change in philosophy as the Houston Texans are now running the ball exclusively. He has four touchdowns in his last 12 games. Two 100-yard games in that span as well. But this is his last chance. He has Green Bay this week which should see a plethora of fantasy points - but if he can't give me any here, he sits on my bench next to Kendall Wright and Andrew Hawkins.
5.00: The price of gas in California per gallon for the next couple of weeks. Under. Hopefully we've seen the last of this. I remember a few years ago when it was nearing $3.00 a gallon and I thought I wanted to sell my car. Isn't it time Penske or someone like that came out with a line of SUV Electric cars now? Come on. How is that not yet possible?
7th: The final ranking for Stevan Ridley in running back fantasy points. Under. Which means he'll be a top-seven fantasy running back. He really is this good. He's ranked fourth right now, and most importantly, he's got the confidence of Bill Belichick. He was on the field for less than 50 snaps Sunday, but carried the ball on 28 of them. Which means when he's in there, he gets it. He's got burst and now five weeks is enough to prove he's the lead dog in that backfield. He's the best running back they've had since Corey Dillon, and needs to be in your lineup every week.
12: How many 'Is the Miami Dolphins run defense really this good?' conversations I'll have this week. Over. It's the Dolphins, right? They're terrible. Not so fast. They lead the league in rushing yards allowed with just over 61 per game. They've allowed just two scores on the ground through five weeks, both Week 1 to Arian Foster. None since. And Foster only went for 79 against them. Darren McFadden had 22. Shonn Greene had 40. 26 for Ryan Williams. 14 for BenJarvus Green-Ellis. This means if you own Steven Jackson, Donald Brown, Chris Johnson or Fred Jackson/C.J. Spiller? They'll take a seat on your bench for the next month when they play Miami.
12: How many 'Is the Buffalo Bills defense really this bad?' conversations I'll have this week. Under. Only because everyone knows how bad the Bills defense is. They give up 48 to the Jets, 52 to the Patriots, and now 45 to the 49ers who, while better than last year, resemble the 1990's 49ers in uniform style only. Play everyone on your team when they face the Bills -- even when it's Jets players. So yeah, that means start Kevin Kolb this week if you have a quarterback on a bye or aren't happy with your starter. (And I'm looking at you, Romo!)
200: Number of Twitter questions I'll get this week asking me why there's never anyone on the free agent wire. Over. Hey, some years are terrific for picking up talent to fill out your roster. And this year still might be, but so far it's been much more feast than famine. It's really only been Alfred Morris and James Jones who you probably snapped up after your draft - and let's face it, who was really playing Jones until last week? Long-term, I'm a little nervous about Morris just because eventually he'll hit the wall with the number of carries he's getting, but enjoy the ride for now. It's possible Andy Dalton wasn't drafted in your league, and he's been pretty good (until last week). Andrew Hawkins and Andre Roberts have potential, but so far they're more curiosities than anything else. You probably picked up Greg Zuerlein, Blair Walsh and the Cardinals and Rams defenses who have been terrific, but for the big four positions it's been pretty slow.
2,000: Number of Twitter comments I'll get because I disagreed with Mila Kunis being named Esquire's "Sexiest Woman Alive." Over. Look, I like Mila Kunis as much as the next guy. I just like Christina Hendricks more. And after picking up Homeland a couple of weeks ago and trying to catch up, I really have a Claire Danes thing going on right now. Wow, is she terrific in that. So are Damian Lewis and Mandy Patinkin, even though every time Patinkin comes on screen I expect him to say "You are a terrorist. You killed my father. Prepare to die."
Jason Smith hosts NFL Fantasy Live on the NFL Network and writes fantasy and other pith for NFL.com. Talk to him on Twitter @howaboutafresca, and listen to his Fantasy Podcast with Michael Fabiano and Elliot Harrison every week on nfl.com. He only asks you never bring up when the Jets play poorly.