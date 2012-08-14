Fantasy football notebook: Tony Romo, Cowboys scuffle

» John Skelton is slated to start in the all-important third preseason game for the Arizona Cardinals, presumably giving him the inside track to be the team's starter in the regular season opener. Skelton hasn't exactly seized the opportunity this preseason. He's winning mostly because Kevin Kolb has been worse. Of course, that could change in the next three weeks. Neither is particularly draft-worthy at the moment, but the outcome of this battle could affect the value of guys like Larry Fitzgerald and Michael Floyd...