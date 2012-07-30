Fantasy football notebook: More concerns for Peyton Manning

Can Peyton Manning still go deep? The big question is Peyton Manning's arm strength right now. Though the real question for fantasy enthusiasts should be, are our expectations too high for Peyton Manning?
Too often we view football as plug-and-play game, similar to playing Madden. But it's going to take a lot more than Manning just showing up in Denver to start instantly putting up 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.
In addition to a new environment, Manning is going to be working with new receivers and a new offensive line. The latter being the most significant. Manning and his offensive line are going to need to be on the same page quickly when it comes to calling out coverages and adjusting plays at the line.
And we haven't even begun to discuss the physical toll of being a guy in his mid-30s who is on the mend from neck surgery. Obviously there will be no shortage of information about Manning during the coming weeks. But for right now, fantasy enthusiasts are encouraged to show caution with Peyton Manning.
What about Wallace?
Mike Wallace is about to talk himself out of a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers. You don't think the Steelers play hard ball? Why don't you ask Santonio Holmes who said as much when he joined the Dave Dameshek Football Program weeks ago. (The show is available on iTunes.)
Wallace is very replaceable to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders ready to eat up his point totals. And fantasy enthusiasts are going to be left with nothing if Wallace pulls a Vincent Jackson and is out for an extended part of the season.
And let's not even dream about him being traded to the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys. Not happening. My advice right now for Wallace is to avoid him early in drafts.
Quick Slants
» Speaking of the Pittsburgh Steelers, reports out of training camp say Jonathan Dwyer is one to watch out of Steelers camp right now.
» Doug Martin is taking the majority of the reps for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which could signal the end for LeGarrette Blount. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano cautioned to say not to read too much into it. But how can you not?
» The Oakland Raiders opened training camp on Monday. (Yeah, why not take a few extra days off, you've killed it the last couple of years.) But the good news is Darren McFadden has not been injured yet. Wait, let me check … nope, he's injury free so far.
» Kevin Kolb is the leader right now in the Arizona Cardinals' QB race according to the team's official site. Andre Roberts has opened camp on the first team opposite Larry Fitzgerald. This situation is going to be very fluid, but keep an eye on Michael Floyd. You have to imagine he can work himself into the first-team unit at some point over the summer.
» Randall Cobb is a player to watch in Green Bay Packers' camp. He continues to turn heads every day and he is believed to be ahead of Donald Driver at this point. Cobb is especially valuable in leagues which award points for returns yards. And seriously, you're better off taking a flyer on a guy like Cobb instead of an old familiar name like Santana Moss.
» The New Orleans Saints would love Mark Ingram to be a 200-touch running back this season. And I would love Angie Harmon to finally kick Jason Sehorn to the curb so we could run off together. Sorry, where was I? Good news for him if he could pull it off (Ingram, not Sehorn). And it wouldn't take too much luster off Darren Sproles since he will still be valuable out of the backfield.
» Things seem to be clicking with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco and new quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell our Aditi Kinkhabwala reports from training camp. Flacco deserves a look at QB2 as you round out your roster. And remember, if the defense falters a bit, Flacco could be asked to throw the ball more in 2012.
» Arian Foster is sick of you talking about his vegan diet. Especially you, Gregg Rosenthall. He knows what he's doing and I don't know what the big deal is. But right now, Foster is No. 2 in my vegan rankings just behind the former heavy weight champion Daniel Bryan.
» Call Brandon Lloyd the anti-Chad Ochocinco. The New England Patriots receiver is doing just fine in training camp, and he said the chemistry with Tom Brady is starting to develop. I like Lloyd this season, but he's going to be a little inconsistent with so many options available for the New England Patriots.
» Danny Amendola and Brandon Gibson opened training camp with the St. Louis FC as the club's starting receivers. Amendola has some sleeper appeal, so keep an eye on this development.
