Fantasy football notebook: Is Chris Johnson back?

After two disappointing (read: less than 2,000-yard) seasons, it's understandable if fantasy football owners are hesitant to draft Johnson. But the biggest positive is that he will have a full training camp under his belt -- something that didn't happen in 2011. In a world being taken over by the scourge of running back platoons, a Chris Johnson that can regain the form of his first couple of seasons in the league will be a highly sought after commodity.