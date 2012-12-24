Fantasy football: Mike Williams a top Week 16 target

When you take a look at the Top 10 targeted wideouts at the end of the season, you'll see a bunch of players who will be high-round picks next season, but a couple of question marks. Will Wes Welker still be a Patriot? If he is, he's still a big-time fantasy player. If he isn't? He'll be drafted a little lower because he's not in the same system that's allowed him to be a monster the last few years...Larry Fitzgerald? Don't quit on him just yet. If the Cardinals upgrade their quarterback situation (which they almost have to), Fitzgerald will still be a second-round pick, early third at the latest...Andre Johnson won't be the No. 2 wide receiver in 2013 I thought he was going to be for most of this this year, but he's no longer elite. Remember, he cost you more games than he helped you this fall and winter.