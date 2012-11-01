Fantasy football: Mike Vick at a crossroads

2: Weeks until the Eagles make a change at quarterback. Push. This is a bigger deal than just "Let's put Nick Foles in to see what he can do." You sit Michael Vick, he's done in Philadelphia and he's gone at the end of the season, because they can cut him with minimal financial worry. I think he has a big game this week, and I'd like to think he'll have a few more as the season goes on. But that's a big gamble and assumption to make if he's your fantasy quarterback. He can be replaced at any time after Week 9. Have a backup plan ready to execute at a moment's notice, because things will go off the rails if the Eagles lose Monday night, and Vick will be the fall guy. It's not all his fault but man, does he look at times like someone who got paid a year ago and decided to ease off the accelerator a bit. And if a change is made my stat man Bill Sudell will have a statistic for you he's been waiting to use all season long if/when said change happens.