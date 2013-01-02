Fantasy football: Maurice Jones-Drew will rebound

M.F.: I would agree with you there. Stafford suffered from the "magical season" syndrome in 2012, as he failed to finish in the top five in fantasy points among all quarterbacks in back-to-back seasons. Still, he did record close to 5,000 yards and was in the top 12 based on points. Stafford was also able to remain free of injuries for the second straight year, which is a real positive based on all the time he spent in the trainer's room in his first two pro campaigns. He also has the best wide receiver in the league in Calvin Johnson at his disposal, so Stafford should continue to put up attractive numbers. He'll come off the board between the third and fifth rounds in 2013.