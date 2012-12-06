Fantasy football: Matt Ryan is a risky play

1: The number of players the Jets quarterback situation will affect in fantasy. Under. Regardless of who plays quarterback for the majority of the Jaguars game, there's two great starts on the Jets. Who knew, right? But the Jets defense has some terrific matchups coming up. Jacksonville, Tennessee and San Diego are their next three games. It'll be tough to find a better three-week stretch for any defense in that period. Also, mark my words - here comes Shonn Greene back into fantasy relevance. 104 yards on Sunday (and would have had a touchdown had he not taken a knee), he's even more valuable than the Jets 'D because of the soft opposition ahead of him. As the season goes on, the Jets will continue to try to run their opponents into submission. Greene doubled the carries of Bilal Powell last week, so it's clearly his job for the stretch run, as New York also wants to evaluate him for next season. Don't play him at your peril.