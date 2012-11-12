Fantasy football: Jeremy Maclin a top Week 10 target

It's great to see Hakeem Nicks back on this list, but man is that Giants offense bad. However for Nicks, his value is on the rise (and he may be the only one). Yes, he had just 7.5 fantasy points, but this was clearly his best game since coming back from injury. It's nothing but upside for him from here on out as the weather gets colder. Nicks will be back to being Nicks soon enough. He's not more than a flex right now, but that's still a decent option. I believe the breakout is coming.