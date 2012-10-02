Fantasy football: James Jones is a bye week solution

Whether you're a fantasy beginner or don't have as much time to devote to your fantasy team during the week, I'm here for you with the newest edition of Fantasy 101 - all your fantasy needs in 15 minutes or less. Because that's how long you'll need to digest this column and make your appropriate moves. As we put Week 4 behind us, it's quite possible right now you're experiencing frustration when it comes to picking up players on the waiver wire. Look, it happens. One week a guy can be a hero and the next he's a zero (I think that's a line from a Vanilla Ice movie, actually). But that's how it goes. It's why you can't fall in love with your players, because you'll constantly need to pick up new ones and turn the page on others as the season goes on.