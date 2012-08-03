Fantasy football is not only a game, it's a social experience

My cousin got married about a year ago, and she tells me over and over again the most fun thing she does is when she and her husband both go out to a sports bar on Sunday to watch the games and keep track of their fantasy teams. They bring their iPads so they can keep as close an eye as possible on their matchup. (And if the matchup isn't going well, then hey, there's always on-line shopping while you watch the games unfold!) Fantasy is not the divisive element it used to be - more and more women are playing fantasy football every year. But look at it from your perspective and see how win-win it is: If you invite her to be in your league, she'll be so grateful you wanted to share this part of your life with her. If she says no, she'll never forget you asked her. If she says yes, even better. The rest of the league will think she's easy pickings and will of course allow her in. You'll wonder why you didn't invite her sooner - unless she starts kicking everyone's butt and she's the one getting up out of bed at 11:55pm on Tuesday nights because she forgot to put in for a free agent.