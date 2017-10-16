Fantasy football impact of Aaron Rodgers' injury

With Aaron Rodgers under center, Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb were close to weekly starts as No. 12 lifted the fantasy fortunes of all around him. There's no reason to outright panic with Hundley taking over the reins, as this still figures to be a strong passing unit. Back in 2013, the Packers were at about a 59-41 pass-run split (not counting scrambles) before Rodgers' injury and posted a 61-39 run-pass split percentage in the seven games sans A-Rod (also not counting scrambles). The top three wideouts that year -- Nelson, James Jones, Jarrett Boykin -- still saw 18, 21, and 21 percent of the targets respectively. I'd anticipate a similar split among Nelson, Cobb and Adams the rest of the way this year, who represent a far more dynamic and capable trio than Nelson/Jones/Boykin (Cobb was hurt in 2013 as well). It's possible a few more targets trickle to the running backs, but that group had already seen 13.7 percent of Rodgers' targets through the first five weeks. Nelson and Adams saw nine and 10 targets against the Vikings and will remain the best weekly starts for their touchdown upside, though it'll be worth seeing who Hundley favors after a full week of practice. His remaining 14 targets were split among six different players.