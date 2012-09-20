Fantasy football: Griffin, Ryan top Future Perfect

» Robert Griffin III's favorability ratings continue to be high both inside and outside the Beltway. After two weeks, he would have to be considered the leading candidate not only for Rookie of the Year honors, but fantasy football MVP. Yes, I know there's still a long way to go in the season, but unlike that other campaign going on, this is one that the majority of the country (New York, Philadelphia and Dallas aside) will enjoy watching. Look for Griffin to hold on to the top spot again this week after facing off against a Bengals team that was shredded by Brandon Weeden last week.