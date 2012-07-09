Fantasy football dream team: Perfect draft (No. 9 overall)

Round 15, Pick No. 149 - Matt Prater, K, Broncos: In theory, Denver should be getting in field goal range a lot more with the Peyton Manning acquisition. Matt Prater won't be the first kicker off the boards by any means, so there should be a legit chance at grabbing him at the 149-hole. (There's something cool about typing the 149-hole, it's somewhat ridiculous in a draft column.) Prater's big leg gives my fantasy team a good shot at getting five-pointers, IE, five points on field goals of 50 yards or more. He hit two against the Bears last season. His low point total (87 points) might scare off some peeps, but the low production was more indicative of a Tebowmania-led offense than lack of talent. Don't let Michael Fabiano poo-poo your excitement about taking a kicker…they score points like anyone else and it's possible you can win your draft in the 15th round!