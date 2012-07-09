Fantasy football dream team: Perfect draft (No. 10 overall)

Round 7, Pick No. 70 - C.J. Spiller, RB, Bills: Again, everyone's going to look at the list of RB's and see Fred Jackson's stats from 2011 before he got hurt, and take him early in drafts. Hey, I'm okay with that, because Spiller is going to wind up being the number one back in Buffalo by the midway point of the season. Jackson is over 30 and coming back from injury. Spiller is young and proved the last six weeks of the season that he's arrived. His fantasy points after taking over as the starter? 7, 16, 5, 28, 19, 16. He can sit on my bench until he wins the job outright and then he'll be my flex for the rest of the season.