Fantasy football dream team: Perfect draft (No. 1 overall)

Round 5, Pick No. 41 - Vernon Davis, TE, 49ers: I often talk about the 'Fantasy Cliff', that point at any position where there's a sizeable drop-off from one player to the next. To me, the Tight End Cliff exists right behind Davis and Jason Witten. Fred Davis might continue to build on his 2011 breakout, Antonio Gates might be able to squeeze another good season out of his brittle 32-year-old legs and feet, but I need to go with the more bankable option in the Niners TE, who in my book is just as talented as Gronk and Graham.