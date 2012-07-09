Fantasy football dream team: Perfect draft

Round 2, Pick No. 16 - Darren McFadden, RB, Raiders: I know, there are main injury concerns with McFadden. But at this point in the draft I think he's worth the risk. If you project the numbers he posted in seven games in 2011 over a full year, he would have finished as one of the six best runners in fantasy football. I'll be sure to target Mike Goodson later, but I think the risk is well worth the potential reward based on McFadden's overall potential.