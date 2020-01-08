Fantasy Football: Divisional Playoff Preview

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are all back in studio to get you ready for Divisional Round weekend! The trio first gets into the biggest news of the week like the Carolina Panthers hiring Matt Rhule and the New York Giants hiring Joe Judge (4:52). Next, the guys preview Vikings at 49ers (30:10), Titans at Ravens (36:51), Texans at Chiefs (42:35) and Seahawks at Packers (46:34). Then, the group rounds out the show with a funny Draft Kings story involving a former Bachelor star (54:06).