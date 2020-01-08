Fantasy Football: Divisional Playoff Preview

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are all back in studio to get you ready for Divisional Round weekend! The trio first gets into the biggest news of the week like the Carolina Panthers hiring Matt Rhule and the New York Giants hiring Joe Judge (4:52). Next, the guys preview Vikings at 49ers (30:10), Titans at Ravens (36:51), Texans at Chiefs (42:35) and Seahawks at Packers (46:34). Then, the group rounds out the show with a funny Draft Kings story involving a former Bachelor star (54:06).
A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling. In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver. In announcements sent by the NFL Players Association Thursday, a 'majority' of Bears players along with Raiders, Giants and Browns players said they will not participate in in-person voluntary workouts.
