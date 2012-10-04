Fantasy football: Danny Amendola could crack Cards' D

It's St. Louis' old team against its current one. And it turns out to be a big matchup in the NFC West. Who ever would have imagined? For fantasy football owners, it may not feature a ton of big names, but there is certainly some value that can be mined from this duel in the dome.
Analysis: The Rams defense may be getting overlooked in favor of their division mates, but they should make things tough for Kevin Kolb. However, it could leave good things for Ryan Williams. The Cardinals defense is a quality unit, but Danny Amendola is an equally quality start -- especially in PPR leagues. Still, Arizona's defense should force a couple of turnovers against Sam Bradford and post decent fantasy totals.