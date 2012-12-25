Fantasy football: Danario Alexander can be trusted

With so many injuries to star players, you need to be safe rather than sorry. Even though many of them look benign, you can get rid of someone on your bench in order to get the player's backup. You never know, you may have to start him this week if your stud sits out. Week 17 is very finicky - teams have no rhyme nor reason they use to rest players if they've either clinched something in the playoffs, or are playing a game with no impact on the NFL playoffs. So you have to be sure to check this week what the plan is for players you own. Do a little bit extra so you're not starting a quarterback who's only going to play a series and then sit. Or, even worse, you start a running back or a wide receiver who doesn't play at all because there's no reason to risk their health, even if it means any other week they'd play. So Happy Holidays and keep on top of it!